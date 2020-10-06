American Murder: The Family Next Door viewers 'sickened' at true crime story

staronline@reachplc.com (Daniel Bird)

Netflix’s latest bombshell documentary, American Murder: The Family Next Door shocked viewers across the world with its real-life footage after dropping last week.

The documentary focuses on the sickening crimes committed by murder Chris Watts who killed his wife, businesswoman Shanann Watts, their two children, Bella and Celeste as well as their unborn son, Niko.

At the time of their deaths, Shanann was just 34, while Bella was four and Celeste just three.

Shanann was 15 weeks pregnant with their son at the time of the brutal killing.

During the show, the story of their relationship is explored – detailing how the couple first met in 2010 before going on to get married in November 2012.

It also includes footage used in the murder investigation, including police tapes, social media posts, text messages and home video footage.

After returning from a business trip, Shanann was reported missing by a friend who said that she had ignored text messages, failed to arrive at an appointment and also missed a business meeting.

The alarm was soon raised with the local police force being made aware of Shanann and the children’s disappearance.

Chris had claimed that his wife and their children had gone on the run.

Giving viewers a brief insight into the documentary, the synopsis reads: “Using raw, firsthand footage, this documentary examines the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children and the terrible events that followed.”

While a social media post by Netflix went on to add: “When Shanann Watts and her kids went missing, all eyes turned to her husband Chris.”

It goes on to say that the production brings the “shocking crime to life” using Shanann’s last text messages.

However, viewers were left shaken after viewing the documentary and took to social media to share their thoughts.

One viewer tweeted: “That American Murder: The Family Next Door has knocked me sick, the pregnant mum and two kids who get killed, knew the gist of it but the details of it all were f***ing horrendous.”

A second added: “Just watched American Murder: The Family Next Door. I was not prepared for this whatsoever. I couldn’t breathe from crying so hard. How anyone could do that to their precious little defenceless children is beyond my comprehension.”

“American Murder: The Family Next Door is just as gut-wrenchingly awful as everyone says. Can’t get my head around the pointlessness of it all? That poor family” said a third.

While a fourth went on to say: “First case that has hit me this hard in a while, watching American Murder: The Family Next Door… Pure evil!”

Watts was sentenced and charged on November 19, 2018, on five counts of first-degree murder, as well as 48 years for the unlawful termination of his wife’s pregnancy and 36 years for tampering with a dead body.

He continues to serve his life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin, USA.

American Murder: The Family Next Door is available to stream on Netflix now.

