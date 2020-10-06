Home Tv & Radio American Murder: The Family Next Door viewers 'sickened' at true crime story
Tv & Radio

American Murder: The Family Next Door viewers 'sickened' at true crime story

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Daniel Bird)

Netflix’s latest bombshell documentary, American Murder: The Family Next Door shocked viewers across the world with its real-life footage after dropping last week.

The documentary focuses on the sickening crimes committed by murder Chris Watts who killed his wife, businesswoman Shanann Watts, their two children, Bella and Celeste as well as their unborn son, Niko.

At the time of their deaths, Shanann was just 34, while Bella was four and Celeste just three.

Shanann was 15 weeks pregnant with their son at the time of the brutal killing.

During the show, the story of their relationship is explored – detailing how the couple first met in 2010 before going on to get married in November 2012.

Chris Watts brutally murdered his wife, Shanann, their two daughters and their unborn son

It also includes footage used in the murder investigation, including police tapes, social media posts, text messages and home video footage.

After returning from a business trip, Shanann was reported missing by a friend who said that she had ignored text messages, failed to arrive at an appointment and also missed a business meeting.

The alarm was soon raised with the local police force being made aware of Shanann and the children’s disappearance.

American Murder: The Family Next Door
Chris claimed that Shanann and their children fled and went ‘on the run’
- Advertisement -

Chris had claimed that his wife and their children had gone on the run.

Giving viewers a brief insight into the documentary, the synopsis reads: “Using raw, firsthand footage, this documentary examines the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children and the terrible events that followed.”

While a social media post by Netflix went on to add: “When Shanann Watts and her kids went missing, all eyes turned to her husband Chris.”

American Murder: The Family Next Door
Viewers were left sickened as the harrowing details emerged

It goes on to say that the production brings the “shocking crime to life” using Shanann’s last text messages.

However, viewers were left shaken after viewing the documentary and took to social media to share their thoughts.

One viewer tweeted: “That American Murder: The Family Next Door has knocked me sick, the pregnant mum and two kids who get killed, knew the gist of it but the details of it all were f***ing horrendous.”

Chris Watts
Watts was sentenced and charged with five counts of murder, without the possibility of parole as well as 48 years for the unlawful termination of Shanann’s pregnancy

A second added: “Just watched American Murder: The Family Next Door. I was not prepared for this whatsoever. I couldn’t breathe from crying so hard. How anyone could do that to their precious little defenceless children is beyond my comprehension.”

“American Murder: The Family Next Door is just as gut-wrenchingly awful as everyone says. Can’t get my head around the pointlessness of it all? That poor family” said a third.

While a fourth went on to say: “First case that has hit me this hard in a while, watching American Murder: The Family Next Door… Pure evil!”

- Advertisement -

Watts was sentenced and charged on November 19, 2018, on five counts of first-degree murder, as well as 48 years for the unlawful termination of his wife’s pregnancy and 36 years for tampering with a dead body.

He continues to serve his life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin, USA.

American Murder: The Family Next Door is available to stream on Netflix now.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKenya Moore and More Celeb Families Hitting the Beach in Summer 2020: Pics
Next articleDaily horoscope for October 6: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

RELATED ARTICLES

Tv & Radio

Big Brother Spoilers: Why Cody's Current Plan Could Lead To His Eviction

0
There's also a chance that Cody will be saved, with Nicole Franzel winning the Head of Household. As I stated earlier, the odds of...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Phillip Schofield booed on This Morning as caller says he refused them autograph

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Phillip Schofield was left blushing on today's This Morning, when one caller revealed the ITV star had refused to give his daughter...
Read more
Tv & Radio

This Morning fans distracted by 'gorgeous' new chef on show during cooking demo

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) This Morning fans found themselves feeling a little flustered during Monday's episode, as a hunky chef turned up the heat in the...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Holly and Phil speechless as sperm donor brags about having 'Covid-friendly sex'

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield admitted they "didn't know what to say" when a sperm donor described his bedroom...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Bear Grylls issues I'm A Celeb warning as stars predicted to battle wind & snow

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Jerry Lawton) Bear Grylls has warned I’m A Celebrity contestants to beware the gales in Wales. The TV survival expert reckons this year’s show could...
Read more
Tv & Radio

Chloe Sims in tears on TOWIE as her and Pete Wicks come clean on romance

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Isobel Hine) The Only Way Is Essex fans went into meltdown during Sunday's episode as Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks both came clean about...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Paul Merton says it may be a blessing that co-star Nicholas Parsons died before pandemic

Celebrity 0
After his death, his agent, Jean Diamond, released a statement on behalf of the broadcaster’s family, reading: “Nicholas passed away in the early hours of 28...
Read more

The three common signs of a deadly heart attack that you may be overlooking

Health 0
Heart attacks are caused by a lack of blood reaching the heart. Without enough blood, the heart could become seriously damaged - and it may...
Read more

Directing photography

Entertainment 0
TWENTY-Five-Year-old Ong Rui Jiang said: “I was quite unsure of what I wanted to pursue in university, but after taking , something clicked and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: