American states quiz questions and answers: Test YOUR knowledge

Question 5: What US state has the biggest land area?
Question 6: Which state is Helena the capital of?
Question 7: How many states begin with the letter M?
Question 8: How many of the US’ states are islands?
Question 9: Which of the Us states is the largest by population?
Question 10: How many states border Canada?
Question 11: In which US state would you find the famous attraction Mount Rushmore?
Question 12: Is Puerto Rico one of the US’ states?
Question 13: Every state has a two-letter abbreviation. Which state is abbreviated as CO?
Question 14: Salt Lake City is the capital of which US state?