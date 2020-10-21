Home US Americans Took Prevagen for Years—as the FDA Questioned Its Safety
US

Americans Took Prevagen for Years—as the FDA Questioned Its Safety

0

By

Chiara Eisner

“The risk assessment that you do in GRAS is for food use. You’ve never looked at the safety of the supplement uses, but you’re using one to boot-strap the safety of another,” said Laura MacCleery, policy director of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a nonprofit watchdog that advocates on behalf of consumers on food-related issues. The Center for Science in the Public Interest is one of five organizations currently suing the FDA over the legality of the current rule, which was finalized in 2016.

The FDA maintains that it “can question the basis for an independent GRAS conclusion, whether notified or not,” or even if the notice is withdrawn. And by 2016, the FDA was on Quincy’s case again. Internal emails exchanged by FDA employees that year, obtained by WIRED through FOIA, indicate that by then, a “synthetically produced product being marketed in the form of a shake” was under investigation by the FDA as a potential unapproved food additive.

The agency sent a letter to Mark Underwood dated January 7, 2016, regarding NeuroShake’s ingredient apoaequorin. “We are concerned about the safety of your apoaequorin products because of, among other things, the large numbers of adverse events reported for them,” Steven Musser, the FDA’s deputy director for scientific operations, wrote. He noted that Quincy appeared to be contradicting itself in its public statements: The company’s GRAS self-determination explained that apoaequorin was safe because it was digested like other dietary proteins, but materials marketing Prevagen claimed it could pass through the gastrointestinal system and cross the blood-brain barrier. Musser asked Underwood to explain how both things could be true, and what evidence Quincy had that its ingredient was both safe and effective.

WIRED did not obtain any response the company sent to the FDA about the letter from Musser under FOIA. When asked about the letter directly, the Quincy spokesperson said, “Apoaequorin is GRAS, whether it is in a food like Neuroshake or a dietary supplement like Prevagen. And as previously stated, the FDA issued a close-out letter to Quincy Bioscience which the FDA only issues when, based on its evaluation, the firm addressed the issues identified in the Warning Letter to the FDA’s satisfaction.”

Over 4,000 complaints and counting

Quincy Bioscience’s NeuroShake move appears to have worked well for Quincy in one regard: When FDA investigators showed up in Wisconsin for another inspection in 2016, they were back to evaluating the company for supplement manufacturing practices, not drugs.

The company had undergone some changes, too. During the previous inspection, Quincy management had attributed having a higher proportion of complaints than other manufacturers to all their outbound sales calls, because during calls employees would ask, “How are you feeling?” After the inspection, Quincy discontinued its direct sales strategy and laid off members of its sales team, including Shawn Andrus.

- Advertisement -

“They just basically severed ties with direct sales,” Andrus said. The layoffs constituted 13 percent of Quincy Bioscience’s staff at the time, according to a complaint an employee filed to the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office, obtained by WIRED with a FOIA request. (The state determined that no violation occurred.)

A year and a half later, in November 2016, FDA inspectors observed a “noticeable decrease” in the number of adverse event reports Quincy received after they stopped the calls. By that point, the company had received well over 4,000 reports from customers who said they experienced health issues after using its products since they first went on sale, according to the documents WIRED obtained from the FDA.

To understand the meaning of that, the total number of people who took Prevagen should also be considered, Durkin said. “For any particular situation the number of adverse events might sound high, but then you have to step back and say, OK, how many people actually took the product and of that number what was the rate of adverse events,” he said. It’s unclear how many people had taken Prevagen by 2016. That number has been estimated to be three million as of 2020, by lawyers representing a Prevagen customer in Florida.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePope Francis Calls For Same-Sex Civil Union Law In New Documentary
Next articleBrowns' Odell Beckham Jr. isn't worried about getting COVID-19 because of 'a mutual respect'

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Breonna Taylor: Officer in shooting says it 'was not a race thing'

0
ByRelated TopicsBreonna Taylor deathimage copyrightFacebook image captionBreonna Taylor, 26, was a decorated emergency medical technicianA US policeman involved in the controversial killing of black woman...
Read more
US

DOJ’s Google suit meets bipartisan praise, but questions arise on its motives

0
ByCristiano Lima House antitrust subcommittee Chair David Cicilline (D-R.I.), whose panel issued a sweeping report accusing Google and other tech giants of abusing their monopoly...
Read more
US

Trump administration launches antitrust salvo against Google

0
ByLeah Nylen Dozens of states — both Republican and Democratic — have been investigating Google on a range of antitrust allegations. DOJ and the states...
Read more
US

Why breaking up (Google) is so hard to do

0
ByLeah Nylen DOJ’s complaint does not say exactly what fixes the administration will pursue, but it mentions "structural relief" — a remedy that could include...
Read more
US

Elderly couple, married for 60 years, reunited after 215 days apart

0
ByAn elderly couple's tearful reunion after 215 days apart has been captured on camera in Florida. Joseph was hospitalised in March but couldn't have visitors...
Read more
US

Jamal Khashoggi: Journalist's fiancee sues Saudi crown prince

0
ByRelated TopicsKilling of Jamal Khashoggiimage copyrightReuters image captionThe killing of Jamal Khashoggi sparked global outrageThe fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has filed a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Maisie Smith: Strictly 2020 star crashes on the floor after training with Gorka Marquez

Celebrity 0
BySharing a picture of his post workout meal, he wrote, in view of his 531,000 followers: “Dinner post 8h dancing. Spanish chicken and chorizo...
Read more

Trump’s broadsides against science put GOP governors in a bind

Health 0
ByBy Dan Goldberg and Alice Miranda Ollstein “These numbers will not change unless we change,” DeWine said Tuesday. “By more of us wearing masks, by...
Read more

Avengers Endgame theory: Mjölnir is Thor’s POWER dampener, it strengthened Captain America

Entertainment 0
ByThor has had a complicated relationship with his hammer Mjölnir across the MCU movies. And now a popular new fan theory argues that the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress