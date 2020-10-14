Amir Khan criticised for social media post showing off £100,000 watch

staronline@reachplc.com (Jerry Lawton)

Boxer Amir Khan was blasted by fans for flashing about his new £100,000 watch.

The former world light-welterweight champ posted a photo of the Richard Mille 32 designer watch online with the caption: “Not everyday I treat myself.”

But followers accused him of “flaunting” his luxury purchase when people are losing their jobs due to the pandemic.

One replied: “Showing off is very cheap attitude doesn’t suit you. People are dying with hunger man.”

Another posted: “Nothing like a celebrity showing off their new watch as millions are left unemployed. Easy to see why he is one of the most disliked sportsman. No class.”

A third said: “Treating yourself: good. Flaunting it: not so much.”

Another tweeted: “With so many people now unemployed or furloughed and the thousands who have been having to use food banks for a few years, it seems unnecessary to show off your no doubt expensive watch.

“It could also make you a target for being robbed, although I’m sure you can fight back.”

While one more put: “You could have donate this money to poors I think you have collection of watches”.

Khan, 33, is worth £22.5m, according to the online magazine Bel-India. When he appeared in I’m A Celebrity in 2017 he was said to be the highest-paid star ever to take part, pocketing a reported £400,000.

He declined to respond to requests for comment.

Reports recently suggested that Khan will leave the UK for Dubai, though the boxer rubbished those.

He said: “I’m still living in the UK, just getting a holiday home there.”

