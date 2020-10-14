Home Sports Amir Khan criticised for social media post showing off £100,000 watch
Amir Khan criticised for social media post showing off £100,000 watch

Boxer Amir Khan was blasted by fans for flashing about his new £100,000 watch.

The former world light-welterweight champ posted a photo of the Richard Mille 32 designer watch online with the caption: “Not everyday I treat myself.”

But followers accused him of “flaunting” his luxury purchase when people are losing their jobs due to the pandemic.

One replied: “Showing off is very cheap attitude doesn’t suit you. People are dying with hunger man.”

Another posted: “Nothing like a celebrity showing off their new watch as millions are left unemployed. Easy to see why he is one of the most disliked sportsman. No class.”

Amir Khan is believed to be worth £22.5m

A third said: “Treating yourself: good. Flaunting it: not so much.”

Another tweeted: “With so many people now unemployed or furloughed and the thousands who have been having to use food banks for a few years, it seems unnecessary to show off your no doubt expensive watch.

“It could also make you a target for being robbed, although I’m sure you can fight back.”

While one more put: “You could have donate this money to poors I think you have collection of watches”.

Khan, 33, is worth £22.5m, according to the online magazine Bel-India. When he appeared in I’m A Celebrity in 2017 he was said to be the highest-paid star ever to take part, pocketing a reported £400,000.

He declined to respond to requests for comment.

Reports recently suggested that Khan will leave the UK for Dubai, though the boxer rubbished those.

He said: “I’m still living in the UK, just getting a holiday home there.”

