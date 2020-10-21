Home Sports Amir Khan infuriates trolls flaunting fleet of supercars in rain 'to show...
Amir Khan infuriates trolls flaunting fleet of supercars in rain 'to show off'

Amir Khan has been slammed for flaunting his wealth again after trolls accused him of filming a weather video just to show off his fleet of supercars.

The boxing champ moaned about it raining all the time after returning home from fancy trips to Dubai and Pakistan.

He posted a video online of the downpours outside his £1.3million pad in Bolton, Lancs.

But then he panned to his £300,000 red Lamborghini Aventador and a £350,000 black Rolls Royce Phantom.

It came a week after 31-year-old Khan was blasted for flashing his £100,000 Richard Mille 32 designer watch when fellow Brits are losing their jobs due to Covid-19.

Amir Khan is believed to be worth £22.5m

The former world light-welterweight champ – worth an estimated £22million – told his 4.1million Facebook and 1.3million Instagram followers: “Hate the rain. Go away. Our winter has started in the UK.

“If there was any place in the world, where would you want to be?”

But fans blasted him for showing off. One said: “You’re very materialistic. Try being humble.”

Amir Khan owns an epic £300,000 red Lamborghini Aventador

Amir Khan has a £350,000 black Rolls Royce Phantom too

Another accused him of being out of touch from reality, adding: “Cloud 9… same place you spent most of your boxing career.”

While a third raged: “He is just a show off of his wealth.

“A busty flush boxer who has had a hopeless ended career… now displaying his car excusing off rain.”

Another joked: “CAR look at all this rain CAR.”

“Hate it when my Lambo gets wet,” wrote another.

While one more wrote: “Bro, you showing off all your cars. Rain is just an excuse.”

One fan defended the boxer suggesting he was boosting Britain’s image across the globe.

“Everyone around the world associates the UK with one thing… rain. Man just wanted to flex his cars,” he wrote.

