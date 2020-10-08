Among Us free download: Big PC and Mobile updates planned as fans wait on console news

Among Us is getting new free downloads

While gamers on PS4 and Xbox One will probably be waiting a long time to play Among Us, the free and paid versions of the game are getting some big updates. Developers InnerSloth has confirmed that it wants to launch a number of new feature in-game to help combat some of its biggest problems. This includes combatting cheating, which is a rising issue for the game on PC. The team is also looking to improve servers, which have come under serious strain in recent weeks. And it’s easy to see how just by looking at the 400k+ players logging to enjoy Among Us on Steam.

Programmer and business lead Forest Willard laid out plans for the game to Kotaku, revealing: “We’re rushing to get an account system in place so we can have better moderation and reporting systems built around tha. - Advertisement - “Also getting help with making the servers better at detecting and blocking hacks. And investigating client-side hack prevention as well. I’m sort of scrambling to get all the right people in place, but I’m attacking it from multiple angles so it can get better in many ways hopefully all at once.” These changes will no doubt be made available to fans in coming the weeks and months as part of a new wave of free downloads. Here’s an official rundown of what is currently being worked on for Among Us: Servers: Forte is still working very hard to figure out our server issues. We don’t have an ETA but things should hopefully be getting better and better. This is taking up all development time on his end.