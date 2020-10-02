Home Gaming Among Us on PS4 and Xbox: Console news and how to download...
Gaming

Among Us on PS4 and Xbox: Console news and how to download Among Us for free

0

Among Us has become one of the most played games on Steam and while it’s not a new title, there’s a lot of people talking about it.

One of the things that has helped build its success is how easy it is to download and play, although platform availability remains limited.

As many gamers will already know, Among Us can be played for free on some platforms, while it costs to download on others.

The good news is that it won’t be taking up a lot of room if you do decide to grab it on PC, Android, or iOS.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD AMONG US FOR FREE

Developers InnerSloth has made it possible to download Among Us for free on Mobile Phones, including those that run Android and iOS.

This means finding and installing the game is as easy as heading over to the Google and Apple App Stores.

As mentioned above, the free version of Among Us is small, meaning there will be no long wait times.

There are some limitations on what devices can run Among Us but it shouldn’t have you looking for an upgrade.

- Advertisement -

Among Us is also available on PC platforms like Steam or itch.io but it’s not available in the same free-to-play format.

Instead, gamers will need to pay around $ 5 to add it to their digital collection and it should also be noted that microtransactions are in the game.

For those who fancy splashing the cash on Android or iOS, an ad-free version of Among Us can be purchased.

While we know how easy it is to download and play right now, console gamers want to know when they’re going to get a turn.

CAN YOU PLAY AMONG US ON PS4 OR XBOX ONE?

For now, Among Us is not available to play on either PS4 or Xbox One, and the development team behind the hit game has explained why.

While Among Us on PC, Android and iOS devices can work easily with the touchscreen command or keypads available, consoles use controllers.

This would mean that the Among Us team would have to work out a way to provide an easy way for gamers to communicate, without slowing down gameplay.

Source:Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid-19: Boris Johnson says everybody got 'complacent' over virus
Next articleMichael Jackson explained ONLY way to stop son Prince Jackson crying

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Space Engineers: Sparks of the Future DLC is Available Now on Xbox One

Newslanes - 0
Marek Rosa, CEO / Creative Director / Founder, Keen Software HouseAs lifelong fans of the science fiction genre, we are always seeking opportunities to...
Read more
Gaming

Bugha and Benjyfishy among nominees for Esports Awards 2020

Newslanes - 0
james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) Two of Fortnite’s biggest stars are up for the PC Player of the Year trophy. For the last five years, the Esports Awards...
Read more
Gaming

Apple TV app being tested for Xbox

Newslanes - 0
Stream early access. Apple TV is coming to Xbox, according to reports. Windows Central last night picked up on the Apple TV app now being in...
Read more
Gaming

Ubisoft overhauling sci-fi battle royale effort Hyper Scape to reach its “full potential”

Newslanes - 0
Hyper Scape, Ubisoft's reasonably entertaining entry in the already well-represented free-to-play battle royale genre, has only been out three months but already the publisher...
Read more
Gaming

Sony giving PlayStation fans a closer look at the PS5 this weekend

Newslanes - 0
In other PS5 news, PlayStation fans are still trying to get hold of PS5 pre-orders ahead of the console's November launch. Retailers started taking PS5...
Read more
Gaming

We need to talk about the cost of next-gen video games

Newslanes - 0
Next-gen video games cost £70 - this is something that has become apparent in the last month.Sony, with the in-demand PlayStation 5 near launch,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Frank Windsor dead: Z-Cars and Softly, Softly cast favourite dies aged 92

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Frank married Mary Corbett in 1959 and they had two children together. Fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor following the news...
Read more

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro: what to expect from Apple's latest smartphones

Tech Newslanes - 0
Last time around the main differences between the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 Pro was a bigger screen and bigger battery...
Read more

Einstein TRIUMPH: Massive black hole discovery confirms physicist's theory of relativity

Science Newslanes - 0
Einstein's theory of general relativity states gravity is matter warping spacetime. According to the German scientist’s theory, the faster a body spins, the more...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: