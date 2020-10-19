Amy Duggar Claps Back at Troll Who Told Her to Have More Kids, Lose Weight

By

Kathy Campbell

Amy Duggar hit back at a fan who sent her a direct message telling her she needed to stop being “selfish,” lose weight and have more children.

“Hello Amy I would just like to say your a good mom but aren’t you a little behind some other famous people who are having 4 babies by the time they are 20?” the troll wrote in the message that Duggar, 34, shared on her Instagram account on Sunday, October 18. “You only have one. He’s so cute. I think your body is fine to have more. I like you tou have a fun life but don’t be selfish with your life. Pick up the pace you should have been pregnant again like yesterday. Ok gurl well if you need help losing weight I can help you. Just dm.. so much love.”

Duggar posted a length response on the post, writing, “Whew! Ok..I’m just going to leave this here… I tried so hard not to post this . But . I literally had to speak my mind! ( when have I not?) This is a message I received yesterday. I think what really got to me was the fact that this total stranger apparently knows my body so well!?🥴 and literally tells me that my body is ok to produce more childen. Ready for my rant!? Of course you are!! ◇ First off I’m flabbergasted that someone would have the audacity to type these words to anyone!! I mean. Who in their right mind says ‘ I think your body is ready to pop out more kids’ to a total stranger?!🙄”

The singer, who welcomed son Daxton with husband Dillon King in October 2019, then continued her message to all the “Karen’s out there.”

“My body has been through alot and it gave me the sweetest boy ever. Yes of course it was worth it. But I still need to heal. C- sections are no joke and vertigo is/ was very hard on me. I still get dizzy sometimes but I’m getting stronger everyday,” she wrote. “Also. I AM TIRED. Anyone else!? This pandemic has been so rough on so many people and my business has taken a hit just like so many others. I need to be on my A game. I need to give it my all . I need to stay creative and focus on 3130 [her online clothing store]. Children are such a blessing, but I can’t imagine being pregnant again right now. I’d be unmotivated, emotional, stressed out and not in a good head space and that’s ok to admit.”

Duggar added that as “a very hands on mom,” she also wants to give her 12-month-old “my full attention,” adding, “This toddler stage is so amazing and I don’t want to miss a thing!”

“A women’s body is not a factory!! Yes our bodies can do miraculous things! But I hate that phrase ‘pop out’ umm. No. It’s WORK. And our bodies go through alot!” she continued.

The mom of one, who is the daughter of Jim Bob Duggar‘s sister Deanna, pointed out that she is an only child, “and I think I grew up just fine. So cheers to the mama’s who decide to have one child!”

While her reality TV star cousins from 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On might be growing their broods, Duggar wrote in conclusion that “Some women are designed not to have large families. I am one of them. Too much noise, chaos, it’s just not for me. But kudos to those mama’s who do! God gave you super human strength. Deep down even though in a way it terrifies me I’d love to foster or adopt.”

She ended her post by admitting that “It’s exhausting always being compared to other people. I’m in my thirties now, away from that show and I’m so over it. It just has to stop.”

Amy received support from her followers, with one writing, “Could not agree with you more, Amy! You do you!!”

“How frustrating that someone feels it’s okay to send you that,” another wrote. “We all are different and have different views and reasons for why we want more kids or if we decide we don’t want any or just one. You owe no one on ounce of a explanation but I do understand that you felt you wanted to address it. I am so sorry you received that message.”

