An Argument for Loving ‘Devil’s Advocate’

A steak dinner prepared at the Jersey City, N.J., apartment of Louis Keleher may or may not have been the first date he had with Samantha McCluskey.

“She’s the only woman I made a steak dinner for in my life, so I always considered it a date,” he said. “She will tell you that she came over as friends.”

Actually, she also says that the dinner in 2016 was probably a first date, but a difference of interpretation might come naturally to the two, who met in law school at Rutgers in 2015. She is now a deputy attorney general in New Jersey, working as a prosecutor in the office of public integrity and accountability; he is a defense lawyer and an associate in the law office Peter W. Till in Springfield, N.J.

They are, in other words, at work on opposite sides of the bar. But both view that as a strength in their relationship.