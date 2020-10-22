Home Fashion An Expert Tailor Breaks Down The Differences Between Trump's And Biden's Suits
Fashion

An Expert Tailor Breaks Down The Differences Between Trump's And Biden's Suits

0

By

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are in disagreement about, well, everything, from head to toe.

Much has been said about a certain accessory they differ on (ahem, face masks), but there are, in fact, many more differences between their two wardrobes — or at least, the way said wardrobes are tailored.

You don’t need to be an expert to see some of those contrasts, but you do need to be one to explain how they impact each man’s look. So we called on Fresh, a Los Angeles-based expert tailor and clothing designer, to help break it down.

“The first thing to look at is the shoulder,” Fresh told HuffPost over the phone Wednesday. “Biden’s suit sits right on the shoulder, which allows the chest to sit right, the sleeve to fall beautifully.”

Trump or Biden: Who wore it better?

Trump or Biden: Who wore it better?

Trump, on the other hand, typically opts for a larger suit, one with shoulders that do not sit directly on his actual shoulders. That, Fresh said, can set up an entire suit for failure.

“It creates more room in the chest, you’ll see ripples in the chest,” he said. “It’s making everything else sit off, creating more space in the body. You can’t get around doing the shoulder right; if it’s too big, you’ll end up with a jacket that is so disproportionate.”

- Advertisement -

The same can be said of Trump’s pants, which Fresh called “huge.”

“They’re huge in the thigh and around the knee and calf,” he said. “They’re so wide that, when he is standing with his feet a foot apart, his pants touch. They should not be touching.”

Fresh does not approve of Donald Trump's baggy pants.

Fresh does not approve of Donald Trump’s baggy pants.

A slimmer, more detail-oriented fit reads more youthful and modern, while a larger and more relaxed suit, Fresh said, may speak to a different audience, but could also show a lack of confidence.

“When you have more clothes than body in the clothes, you’re showing the viewer you’re trying to hide something,” Fresh said. “The full leg on Trump, you could hide something in there if you wanted to.”

Biden, on the other hand, has Fresh’s seal of approval in the pants department.

“Biden’s break sits right at the top of his shoe,” he said. “Even though he’s moving and walking, you can still see it hits right at the top. He’s not showing his whole sock off, he’s not trying to look super cool or like a teen, the whole leg fits great.”

There are a few things, according to Fresh, that both men get right when it comes to their suiting.

- Advertisement -

“Surprisingly, they both observed the button rule,” he said. The button rule supposedly dates back to the early 1900s, when King Edward VII was “too fat” to button his bottom button, thus beginning the trend that holds true today.

“A lot of men’s sport and suit jackets have two buttons,” Fresh said. “A lot of times you see guys button both; that’s what we call a faux pas ― do not do it. Fashion mistake. If you’re wearing a two-button jacket, you only button the top. If it’s three, you can button the top and middle, but never the bottom.”

Fresh also commended both men on their jacket and sleeve length, adding that he might even shorten Biden’s sleeve by a half-inch.

Fresh praised Joe Biden for the length of his pants but would shorten his sleeves a bit.

Fresh praised Joe Biden for the length of his pants but would shorten his sleeves a bit.

Ultimately, Fresh said the tailoring on Biden’s suits and details like pocket squares make him look more youthful, confident and ready.

“The presidency isn’t about health and physical fitness, but Biden looks like a young man, like he could go toe to toe with anyone,” he said. “He looks confident and, in my opinion, gives a look of readiness. Whereas a more conservative, looser fit looks like he might be ready to go do something else.”

Check out Fresh’s two brands, FreshRich and Henry Masks. And don’t forget to hem those pants, people.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBrian May believes COVID-19 may have sparked heart attack horror 'Coronavirus is scary!'

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion

Spotted: A Nordstrom Sale On Knit Basics And Loungewear

0
ByHuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.As we get further into fall,...
Read more
Fashion

Finding Comfort in the In-Between Season

0
ByMelissa KirschWelcome. It’s been rainy in New York, humid, and in-between feeling. It’s the time that the travel industry calls “shoulder season” in this...
Read more
Fashion

Less Posing, More Pruning: Stylish Gardening Clothes Arrive

0
ByMax BerlingerAbout five years ago, Rozae Nichols, a designer in Los Angeles, decided to get out of the fashion business, in which she had...
Read more
Fashion

The Little-Known Women Behind Some Well-Known Landscapes

0
ByTanya MohnThis article is part of our latest Fine Arts & Exhibits special report, which focuses on how art endures and inspires, even in...
Read more
Fashion

’Tis the Season for Toilet Paper Ornaments

0
ByDina GachmanIf there’s one thing we could all use in 2020, it’s something to look forward to. Which could be why holiday decorating has...
Read more
Fashion

Cutting-Edge Bio Skin and Haircare from South Korea— Is Now Available on Amazon

0
ByThe world's most innovative products to relieve hair loss symptoms are now available on Amazon U.S.A. Store plus new more skincare products are added...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

An Expert Tailor Breaks Down The Differences Between Trump's And Biden's Suits

Fashion 0
ByJoe Biden and Donald Trump are in disagreement about, well, everything, from head to toe.Much has been said about a certain accessory they differ...
Read more

Brian May believes COVID-19 may have sparked heart attack horror 'Coronavirus is scary!'

Celebrity 0
ByQueen legend Brian May, 73, is still recovering at home after suffering from a “small” heart attack he had back in May. The rockstar...
Read more

Magnesium is a cheap and natural supplement proven to lower a high blood pressure reading

Health 0
ByHigh blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common disease whereby blood flows through your arteries at higher than normal pressure. Over time,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress