Andrea McLean husband: How did Andrea and husband Nick meet?

How did Andrea and husband Nick meet?
Andrea and Nick first met in 2015 after they were set up by a Loose women make-up artist.
Two years after they first met Andrea and Nick tied the knot in 2017.
The Loose Woman panellist has since spoken of how Nick has supported her.
Talking to Express.co.uk in 2016, Andrea said: “Nick has massively helped me because I feel like I can be honest with him, rather than just cope by myself.
“I can say to him, ‘I’m feeling a bit wobbly today’, and he just knows and is gentle.
“I’ve also stopped rebuking myself for having these feelings. I don’t tell myself off.
“Right from the start, Nick and I have been very honest with each other.
She explained to HELLO! that her husband didn’t know she included the moment in her book, saying: “He didn’t even know it had happened.
“I hadn’t mentioned it at all. I think it was quite a shock for him.
“Our disagreement was tiny, I can’t even remember what it was about.”
Nick added: “It’s never that one thing, when we argue it’s not like we’re throwing stuff, we barely even raise our voices.
“But it’s never that one thing. But to have that in the book, that after our argument, she felt like that was it. That was really, really tough.”
However, Andrea later spoke of why it was important for her to include within her book.
She added: “That was a huge part of having a breakdown. The crux of the book is that it doesn’t matter what your ‘it’ is, we all have our different thing and mine is not more important than anyone else’s.
“I think that’s why it was important that I didn’t go into huge detail as well, because otherwise, people would think, well I haven’t gone through that exactly, so therefore this book isn’t for me.
“It’s important that people know it’s for all of us because we all have our own thing.”
If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.