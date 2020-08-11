Home Celebrity Andrea McLean: Loose Women star addresses surprising ban in her marriage with...
Celebrity

Andrea McLean: Loose Women star addresses surprising ban in her marriage with husband Nick

0

A slight mark could also be spotted on Andrea’s pillow, which she explained was caused by her made-up face.

Andrea wrote alongside the snap: “How good are you at ‘stopping’? 

“I always have that nagging, guilty feeling that I should be doing something more productive with my time, because like you, there are a thousand things I ‘should’ or ‘could’ be doing. 

“But after driving home from work today with the window open, music blaring, taking deep breaths, doing everything I could think of to keep awake at the wheel (yes, I’d have pulled over if the tiredness got too much and became dangerous), I got home, dumped my bags and crawled into bed fully dressed and with a full face of TV make up. And SLEPT. 

“The makeup all over my pillow is testament to that! I still have a thousand things to do, but I needed rest MORE.”

Source Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow to live longer: A fruity smoothie that may boost your life expectancy
Next articleCroatia holidays: Over one million tourists flock to popular destination as cases drop

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Sistine Stallone, 22, Rocks Green Bikini During Beach Outing With Lookalike Mom Jennifer Flavin, 52

Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill Sistine Stallone stunned in this emerald colored two-piece while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico with her mom and sisters Sophia & Scarlet!Sistine Stallone, 22,...
Read more
Celebrity

Kelly Osbourne Then & Now: See Transformation Pics Of Fashionista From Punk Rock Star To Today

Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck ‘Fashion Police’ star Kelly Osbourne has always been an icon in the fashion world. We’re looking back at some of her best moments...
Read more
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods Reveals She ‘Pushed People Away’ & ‘Deleted Everything’ Off Phone After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Newslanes - 0
Erin Silvia Jordyn Woods admitted she ‘couldn’t trust anyone’ when ‘everything’ in her life ‘changed’ after the Tristan Thompson scandal broke, in a new tell-all...
Read more
Celebrity

Brandi Maxiell: 5 Things To Know About ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Hospitalized With A Severe Case Of COVID

Newslanes - 0
Ryan Shea Many of Brandi Maxiell’s former ‘Basketball Wives’ costars sent their prayers for her after it was confirmed that she was hospitalized with a...
Read more
Celebrity

Billie Piper addresses ‘terrifying’ change ahead of ex Laurence Fox's political party news

Newslanes - 0
Actress and singer Billie Piper, 38, who rose to fame aged 15, said celebrity parties are mostly full of “damaged people” and said she...
Read more
Celebrity

Jill Duggar Reveals The Special Reason Why She & Husband Derick Are Considering Adopting

Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard are already parents to sons Samuel, 3 & David, 5 — but confessed they’re open to adding to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Sistine Stallone, 22, Rocks Green Bikini During Beach Outing With Lookalike Mom Jennifer Flavin, 52

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill Sistine Stallone stunned in this emerald colored two-piece while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico with her mom and sisters Sophia & Scarlet!Sistine Stallone, 22,...
Read more

The Best Smart Light Bulbs (2020): Ambient Lighting, Kits, Color, and More

Tech Newslanes - 0
Medea GiordanoIf you're anything like me, you spent your childhood dreaming of lights you could control by clapping. The Clapper's premise was brilliant—no more...
Read more

Parkinson's disease symptoms: The way you speak could signal the brain disease

Lifestyle Newslanes - 0
Neurons in the substantial nigra produce a specific type of neurotransmitter – dopamine – responsible for regulating movement. Without it, symptoms of Parkinson's develop. The...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: