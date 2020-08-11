Andrea McLean: Loose Women star addresses surprising ban in her marriage with husband Nick

A slight mark could also be spotted on Andrea’s pillow, which she explained was caused by her made-up face.

Andrea wrote alongside the snap: “How good are you at ‘stopping’?

“I always have that nagging, guilty feeling that I should be doing something more productive with my time, because like you, there are a thousand things I ‘should’ or ‘could’ be doing.

“But after driving home from work today with the window open, music blaring, taking deep breaths, doing everything I could think of to keep awake at the wheel (yes, I’d have pulled over if the tiredness got too much and became dangerous), I got home, dumped my bags and crawled into bed fully dressed and with a full face of TV make up. And SLEPT.

“The makeup all over my pillow is testament to that! I still have a thousand things to do, but I needed rest MORE.”

Source Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Like this: Like Loading...