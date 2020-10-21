This lockdown was resisted by Mr Burnham who demanded more money for the region to help cover the costs. However David Morris, Tory MP for Morecame and Lunesdale, hit back accusing local leaders of “playing politics” with the pandemic.

On Tuesday Boris Johnson announced with “regret” he was imposing tier three restrictions on Manchester without local support.

The new rules, which come into effect on Friday at 00:01 BST, mean household mixing isn’t allowed inside or outside.

Pubs and bars are also being forced to close unless they also serve substantial meals.

Mr Johnson argued “not to act now” would endanger the lives of Manchester residents.