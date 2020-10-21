By
This lockdown was resisted by Mr Burnham who demanded more money for the region to help cover the costs. However David Morris, Tory MP for Morecame and Lunesdale, hit back accusing local leaders of “playing politics” with the pandemic.
On Tuesday Boris Johnson announced with “regret” he was imposing tier three restrictions on Manchester without local support.
The new rules, which come into effect on Friday at 00:01 BST, mean household mixing isn’t allowed inside or outside.
Pubs and bars are also being forced to close unless they also serve substantial meals.
Mr Johnson argued “not to act now” would endanger the lives of Manchester residents.
“Greater Manchester are playing politics with this”
Andy Burnham opposed the Government’s lockdown plan for Greater Manchester
However Mr Burnham claimed the financial package offered by the Government would not “protect the poorest people in our communities”.
Appearing on BBC Newsnight Mr Morris blamed Mr Burnham and other local leaders for the impasse.
He said: “At the end of the day it’s about treating everybody the same and what this is about is saving lives.
“In Lancashire where we’ve accepted the deal, the political local leaders have accepted the deal very very quickly because it’s about saving lives.
Boris Johnson imposed new coronavirus restrictions on Greater Manchester on Tuesday
“If you go from Lancashire down to Greater Manchester the nearer you go to Greater Manchester the more the COVID rate shoots up.
“And it’s starting to worry the people in my area that COVID rates are starting to go up because Greater Manchester are playing politics with this.”
The Government has offered £22m to help enforce the restrictions.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the “door is open” to talks for a wider £60m package.
Tier 3 restrictions will come into effect on Friday at 00:01
“The nearer you go to Greater Manchester the more the COVID rate shoots up”
This deal was offered to local leaders but rejected as insufficient.
Instead Greater Manchester politicians demanded a package of at least £65m.
Labour is forcing a Parliamentary vote later today on the new measures.
Mr Burnham tweeted: “Anywhere could end up in Tier 3 this winter.
“That’s why our fight was always everyone’s fight.
“We’re so grateful for the messages of support from across the country. Thank you.
“This is now rightly going before Parliament tomorrow. Please ask your MP to vote for fairness.”
The UK has recorded more coronavirus cases than any other country in Europe
On Thursday the UK confirmed the deaths of another 241 people suffering from coronavirus, the highest 24-hour figure since the spring peak.
Another 21,000 cases were recorded across the country.
The UK has recorded more coronavirus cases than any other European country.