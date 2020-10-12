Andy Murray gives GOAT debate verdict on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray has predicted Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to battle for the title of the greatest male player of all time. The Spaniard, 34, drew level with Roger Federer ‘s record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with his 13th triumph at the French Open.

Australian Open champion Djokovic, 33, remains on 17 major titles. Federer, who turns 40 next year, has not played since the restart after undergoing knee surgery.

Asked who will finish with most Grand Slam titles, double Olympic champion Murray said: “Providing they all stay fit and they all retire at the same age, then I’d think it would be between Rafa and Novak.

“It would be between the two of them. It depends a little bit on many things. If they both stay healthy and retire at the same time, it would be between those two.”

The Scot, who will return to action on Tuesday in bett1HULKS Indoors in Cologne against Fernando Verdasco, also praised Nadal’s latest French Open title.

