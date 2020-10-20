Home Celebrity Angelina Jolie Takes Son Pax, 16, Clothes Shopping In LA Amid Custody...
Angelina Jolie Takes Son Pax, 16, Clothes Shopping In LA Amid Custody Battle With Brad Pitt — Pic

Angelina Jolie is definitely a fan of brick and mortar shopping in this online age. She brought son Pax to an Urban Outfitter’s store so the teen could pick out some new clothes in person.

When it comes to shopping, Angelina Jolie is apparently no fan of online purchases. She’s regularly seen heading to stores around L.A. with her kids, and this time around it was 16-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt who needed some new clothes. On Oct. 17, they headed to the Urban Outfitters store on busy Melrose Avenue for some retail time together. Which probably made other shoppers look on in shock, as one of Hollywood’s most famous faces and her son browsed for items in their midst. But Pax really does like the clothes there, as Angelina took him shopping to the exact same UO in Feb. 2019.

Angelina Jolie and son Pax
Angelina Jolie and her son Pax Jolie-Pitt leave Urban Outfitters after the teen did some clothes shopping on Oct. 17, 2020. Photo credit: SplashNews.

Angie looked chic as always, wearing a form fitting black dress with a skirt that flared just above her ankles. The long sleeves were perfect for the autumn season’s style, even though it is still quite warm in Los Angeles. The 45-year-old wore a pair of black slide-on mules and carried a black cross-body purse with gold detailing.

Angelina’s long brunette hair was pulled back from the sides and worn long down her back. While she donned a black face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, the Maleficent star’s famous gorgeous green eyes gave her away from the rest of the Urban Outfitters clientele.

Angelina Jolie and kids
Angelina Jolie and her children Zahara, 15, Pax, 16, and Shiloh, 14, enjoy lunch at West Hollywood’s Fig and Olive on Sept. 2, 2019. Photo credit: MEGA.

Pax followed close behind his mom as they exited the store. He could be seen wearing a tan and white striped shirt, while carrying a big UO bag full of items. No matter how much older The Eternals star’s kids are getting — with her youngest, 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox nearing their teens — Angelina is still the doting mom who comes along on their shopping trips to make sure they get everything they need.

While Angelina is regularly pictured going on shopping runs with her five kids who still live at home — Pax, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox — their dad Brad Pitt, 56, has not been photographed out with any of the children since  Angelina filed for divorce in Sept. 2016. While he does get to spend time with the kids, he obviously prefers to keep it private. Brad and Angelina are finally going to court soon to settle child custody issues once and for all, with the list of key witnesses already submitted for the case. Until they meet in a courtroom, Angie is going about business as usual by tending to their kids’ retail needs.

