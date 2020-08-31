Home Gaming Animal Crossing New Horizons September Bugs and Fish ACNH update
Animal Crossing New Horizons September Bugs and Fish ACNH update

A new Wildlife update is being released for Animal Crossing New Horizons fans in September, and gamers are expecting it to land very soon on Nintendo Switch. The big part of this new patch will be the refreshed list of Fish and Bugs to collect over the coming weeks. No other big features are expected to arrive, although the changing of the seasons will be something to look out for later this month.

Autumn isn’t far off, and that should mean an aesthetic change to ACNW islands in the Northern Hemisphere.

Nintendo may also use the changing of the seasons to announce its next wave of features for the game, although this remains speculation for now.

There will also be new Autumn events made available, as we saw with the switch from Spring to Summer.

As mentioned above, the main thing to watch out for this week is Nintendo refreshing the fish and bugs that will be available in the wild this month.

As usual, the new Fish and Bugs will be split into different categories and some may only be available in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere.

Nintendo has also started releasing videos of what’s new, so it will be worth checking out the official list when it’s shared later this month.

ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS FISH AND BUGS LIST

Animal Crossing New Horizons gamers can look forward to a revamped list of Fish and Bugs that will be available to catch during the month of September

This is tied to the seasonal variations in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, with the list below offering details on what will be available over the coming weeks.

Northern Hemisphere Fish in September

  • Sturgeon – Price 10,000 – Location River Mouth – Size Huge – Time Anytime
  • Golden trout – Price 15,000 – Location Clifftop River – Size Medium-small – Time 4pm to 9am
  • Cherry salmon – Price 1,000 – Location Clifftop River or Pond – Size Medium-small – Time 4pm to 9am
  • Char – Price 3,800 – Location Clifftop River or Pond – Size Medium-small – Time 4pm to 9am
  • Mitten crab – Price 2,000 – Location River – Size Small – Time 4pm to 9am
  • Pike – Price 1,800 – Location River – Size Large – Time Anytime
  • Salmon – Price 700 – Location River Mouth – Size Medium-large – Time Anytime
  • King salmon – Price 1,800 – Location River Mouth – Size Huge – Time Anytime
