Animal Crossing New Horizons September Bugs and Fish ACNH update

A new Wildlife update is being released for Animal Crossing New Horizons fans in September, and gamers are expecting it to land very soon on Nintendo Switch. The big part of this new patch will be the refreshed list of Fish and Bugs to collect over the coming weeks. No other big features are expected to arrive, although the changing of the seasons will be something to look out for later this month.

Autumn isn’t far off, and that should mean an aesthetic change to ACNW islands in the Northern Hemisphere.

Nintendo may also use the changing of the seasons to announce its next wave of features for the game, although this remains speculation for now.

There will also be new Autumn events made available, as we saw with the switch from Spring to Summer.

As mentioned above, the main thing to watch out for this week is Nintendo refreshing the fish and bugs that will be available in the wild this month.

As usual, the new Fish and Bugs will be split into different categories and some may only be available in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere.

Nintendo has also started releasing videos of what’s new, so it will be worth checking out the official list when it’s shared later this month.