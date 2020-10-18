Ann Widdecombe says 'families won't like' same-sex Strictly 2020 couple Nicola and Katya

By

Politician Ann Widdecombe, 73, who starred on Strictly Come Dancing 10 years ago with professional dancer Anton Du Beke, 54, has said families watching the BBC competition this year won’t be interested in the first same-sex pairing on the programme. It comes as boxer Nicola Adams, 37, told her fans she and Katya Jones, 31, will be “breaking boundaries” on the dancefloor.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

I don’t think it is what viewers of Strictly, especially families, are looking for.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing couples were announced on TV for the first time last night, including Nicola, who will be partnered up with Russian dancer Katya, as part of the first same-sex couple on the show in Strictly history.

While Strictly fans have shown how thrilled they are over the pairing, Ann has seemingly taken another point of view.

Ann and Anton were the ninth couple to leave the dancing competition back in 2010.

She divulged: “I don’t think it is what viewers of Strictly, especially families, are looking for.

READ MORE: Katya Jones and Nicola Adams need ‘help’ from Neil Jones on Strictly