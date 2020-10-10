Announcing Details for Xbox FanFest

Brina Hatcher, FanFest Lead, Xbox

Summary Xbox FanFest is going digital.

Beginning October 12 at 6 p.m. PT, we’ll open a year-round registration to join as an Xbox FanFest fan.

Once registered, fans can opt-in to participate in exclusive experiences offered throughout the year.

Xbox FanFest was created with a passion to give back to our fans. It has been an amazing 6 years of in-person FanFest events. We dearly miss connecting with the Xbox community and sharing these experiences with you. While our in-person events are on hold, we decided what better time than now to expand FanFest in a way that allows more fans the opportunity to come together throughout the year.

I am excited to share that we are expanding Xbox FanFest, adding digital exclusive experiences for fans to jump in and participate virtually in some really fun ways. By opening an ongoing registration site, fans can sign up to be an Xbox FanFest fan and opt-in to year-round exclusive experiences curated just for FanFest.

Starting at 6 p.m. PT on October 12, fans can register at https://www.xbox.com/FanFest. Fans must be 18 years of age or older to register and have an existing Xbox profile. Once registered, fans can log back in at any time to view upcoming activities and offers to opt-in for.

Registering as a FanFest fan will unlock:

Priority Access You will join our FanFest email list to be amongst the first to hear about upcoming FanFest exclusives. First-access to select Xbox events, experiences, and merch drops.

Exclusive Access Access to curated digital and physical experiences, and sweepstakes created just for FanFest.

100 Microsoft Rewards Points Fans can earn 100 Microsoft Rewards points upon registration and your participation in exclusive experiences can often earn you additional points.



Speaking of exclusive access, our very first all-digital trivia event will be live for you to opt-in to when registration goes live. First, register as an Xbox FanFest fan. Next, you will be shown the list of current exclusive experiences that you can opt into as an Xbox FanFest fan. Be one of the first 25,000 to opt-in and confirm your spot in Xbox FanFest Trivia.

Learn more at https://www.xbox.com/FanFest

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire and follow @Xbox social channels for all the latest on Xbox FanFest!