Announcing Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Available November 17 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Tyler Lansdown, Community Manager, NetherRealm Studios

Hello!

Today I’m writing to tell you about Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, the all-in-one compilation of everything Mortal Kombat 11 has to offer.

So, what is Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate? This package is the main game plus Kombat Pack 1, the Aftermath Expansion, and the recently announced Kombat Pack 2 that includes Mileena, Rain, and Rambo! Let me break that down. That’s 37 playable characters, two incredible cinematic story campaigns and every mode and feature from Mortal Kombat 11 and Aftermath!

If you are planning to purchase Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, we have some great news for you! Mortal Kombat 11 is Xbox Series X|S Smart Delivery Enabled, providing 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Also, Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on Xbox One consoles can access a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch. And we have Krossplay support, so Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players can fight against other players on opposite platforms in select modes.

Want to know what I’m excited about? Mileena, Rain and Rambo! Let’s start with Mileena. If you’ve been following our social media channels (find us @MortalKombat!), you know that fans are ravenous for the inclusion of Mileena in Mortal Kombat 11. Well, surprise! She’s back, complete with her trademark sais. She also brings sharpened claws and all her classic special moves with awesome new twists when they are amplified.

Leave the umbrella at home – it won’t help. Next up is Rain! Rain brings to Mortal Kombat 11 the ability to open dimensional rifts into the water realm. He has the klassic Mortal Kombat Trilogy special moves, plus some fun extras like the ability to turn into water to avoid attacks.

Finally, we have a great guest character coming your way. John Rambo enters the Mortal Kombat universe. Rambo joins the fight with his combat knife for up close battle and his bow for longer ranged engagements. Rambo is a brutal hand-to-hand expert. He fights with vicious grapples and uses traps to keep his opponents guessing.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate preorders for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles will be available beginning October 15 on the Microsoft Store for Xbox, giving players immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11, Kombat Pack 1 and the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion upon purchase. Players who already own Mortal Kombat 11 can upgrade their experience by preordering Kombat Pack 2 beginning October 15, while current owners can also purchase Kombat Pack 1 or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion.

And don’t forget, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 pre-orders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring three new character skin variants, including “Dark Web” Noob Saibot, “HCF” (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang and “Blood Moon” Skarlet.

We are very excited to bring fans and new players Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate! Look for it coming your way on November 17!

