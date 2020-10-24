Home Science Another Covid Surge, Vaccine and Treatment Progress, and More
Science

Another Covid Surge, Vaccine and Treatment Progress, and More

0

By

Eve Sneider

Americans prepare for another surge in cases, vaccine and treatment approval moves forward, and new partnerships curb coronavirus misinformation. Here’s what you should know:

Want to receive this weekly roundup and other coronavirus news? Sign up here!

Headlines

What we know about coronavirus as cases climb once again

This week the virus continued to surge throughout much of the United States and Europe. Yesterday, several European countries, including Italy and Austria, reported their highest single-day cases. And stateside, it was the first day with more than 70,000 new cases since the summer, as 32 states reported rising rates of infection.

While the subject of how and whether to reopen schools remains controversial, experts say that so far there’s little to suggest that reopened schools are contributing to these surges. And though infections are rising, Covid-19 death rates have plummeted, an indication that doctors are getting better at caring for patients even in the absence of a definitive cure or treatment.

We also know much more about how the virus spreads than we did in the pandemic’s early days. While it can linger on surfaces, mounting evidence shows that you’re far less likely to catch it from touching something than you are from neglecting to social distance. Earlier this week, the CDC modified its guidelines to reflect research showing one can contract coronavirus from multiple brief encounters. The agency now defines a “close contact” as spending a cumulative 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of an infectious person over a period of 24 hours.

- Advertisement -
Dan Koeck/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A vaccine advances as America’s first treatment is greenlit

Yesterday, Moderna announced that it had enrolled all 30,000 participants in its Phase III vaccine trial. More than a third are minorities and a quarter are over the age of 65 in an attempt to reflect the diversity of the general population. The company expects to have early data about the efficacy of its vaccine in the next month. During a daylong meeting with FDA officials the same day, some vaccine experts urged the agency to request more than the requisite two months of safety data before approving vaccines.

The FDA has also moved forward with remdesivir as the first—and only—fully approved drug for treating Covid-19 in the US. The drug was granted emergency use authorization in May, and has been approved or authorized for temporary use in around 50 countries. Now, it can be used for any hospitalized Covid-19 patient in the US who’s at least 12 years old. This news comes approximately a week after a massive international trial found that remdesivir does not prevent deaths among patients with severe cases with Covid-19. The research has not yet been peer reviewed or published in a journal, and some have disputed its conclusiveness. But the trial’s sheer size suggests that the data are still significant.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDaily horoscope for October 24: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast
Next articleFacebook Messenger: Platform to host ‘perfect’ virtual Halloween party with Messenger

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Yellowstone volcano breakthrough in predicting next eruption amid ‘overdue’ fears

0
By The caldera inside Yellowstone National Park poses a significant threat in the event of a supereruption – something that has not happened for more than 630,000...
Read more
Science

Space travel breakthrough: NASA can send humans to Mars and 'save millions' going nuclear

0
By Since the dawn of the Space Age in the late 1950s, spacecraft have relied on chemical propulsion to leave Earth orbit. Iconic rockets like...
Read more
Science

Shark attack: South African sharks are being found with their hearts and livers ripped out

0
By Sharks are often thought of as apex predators that silently stalk the seas in oceans in search of prey. Beasts like the great white...
Read more
Science

Wild Pandas Have Been Caught Mating on Film For The First Time – And It's Not Pretty

0
By Tessa Koumoundouros Our love of pandas has helped these cute and fuzzy giants bounce back from dwindling numbers. But despite all the attention we've showered...
Read more
Science

How the Venus Flytrap ‘Remembers’ When It Captures Prey

0
By Jennifer Ouellette, Ars Technica Scientists are continuing to tease out the mechanisms by which the Venus flytrap can tell when it has captured a tasty...
Read more
Science

Antarctica bombshell: Satellite snapped 400ft ‘manmade’ formation in 'untouched' region

0
By The frozen desert serves as a scientific haven for more than 1,000 researchers around the year, who monitor climate change and study Earth’s history. Its barren...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Sofia Richie’s Family ‘Approves’ of BF Matthew Morton After Scott Disick

Celebrity 0
By Dory Jackson Stamp of approval! Sofia Richie’s famous family is fully on board with her new relationship with Matthew Morton. “Matt and Sofia are totally a...
Read more

NBA targeting Dec. 22 start date for 72-game season

Sports 0
By Zac Al-Khateeb The NBA on Friday reportedly informed its board of governors that it is targeting a Dec. 22 start date for the 2020-21 season.That is...
Read more

The Unspectacular Excellence of Joe Biden’s Slow and Steady Campaign

US 0
By Tim Alberta It was an uncomfortable scene in every respect. I remember standing in the back of that gymnasium, taking it all in, comparing notes...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack. And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress