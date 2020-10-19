Home Celebrity Ant Anstead Joins ‘Breakup Recovery’ Program After Christina Anstead Split
Ant Anstead Joins ‘Breakup Recovery’ Program After Christina Anstead Split

Dory Jackson

Healing on his own terms. Ant Anstead has taken a unique approach to get through his split from estranged wife Christina Anstead.

The Wheeler Dealers host, 41, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, October 18, to reveal that he enrolled in a “breakup recovery” program through Create the Love. Led by human connection specialist Mark Groves, the five-week course teaches students how to move from hurting to healing to thriving.

“I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a lifeline for me,” the 41-year-old wrote in the Instagram Story post. “If anyone out there needs this DO IT!”

Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead. APEX/MEGA (2)

According to Create the Love’s website, the program offers “curated lessons” through various mediums including mediations, worksheets and journaling exercises. There are also opportunities for students to share their experiences with others who are facing the same struggles. Additionally, Groves promises to provide “daily support” throughout the course, which costs $ 197.

The British TV presenter married Christina, 37, in December 2018 following her divorce from Tarek El Moussa. The Christina on the Coast star shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with El Moussa, 39. Meanwhile, Ant shares daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

Ant and Christina welcomed their first child together, son Hudson, in September 2019. One year after their little one’s birth, the Flip or Flop star announced the pair’s separation via Instagram.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote on September 18. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

When Ant broke his silence on the breakup, he revealed that he’d been “holding on to hope” and that he “never gave up” on their marriage. “I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” he added.

Days later, he explained why he decided to turn off comments on his Instagram posts in the wake of the split. “While we both appreciate words of support, please stop trying to diagnose [our breakup] from afar. It’s not fair,” he wrote at the time. “Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness is all that’s needed. X.”

