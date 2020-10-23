Home Science Antarctica bombshell: Satellite snapped 400ft ‘manmade’ formation in 'untouched' region
Science

Antarctica bombshell: Satellite snapped 400ft ‘manmade’ formation in 'untouched' region

0

By

The frozen desert serves as a scientific haven for more than 1,000 researchers around the year, who monitor climate change and study Earth’s history. Its barren landscape gives them access to an unspoilt world, where they can complete their research, despite temperatures dropping to as low as -90C. The conditions in parts of the region are so harsh that scientists rarely visit them, instead using satellite data to complete their work.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

However, the Science Channel revealed in its ‘What on Earth?’ series how one image, sent back to the GeoEye-1 Earth observation satellite, left researchers stumped.

The series explained: “Analysis of the image measures the concentric ovals at 400-feet-wide.

“The image comes from one of the most remote, untouched regions on Earth, the vast frozen deserts of East Antarctica.”

University College London archaeologist Mark Altaweel detailed why the mysterious image puzzled him so much.

- Advertisement -

The satellite captured the bizarre snap (Image: GETTY/SCIENCE CHANNEL)

The bizarre snap was spotted in East Antarctica (Image: SCIENCE CHANNEL)

He said: “It’s the kind of thing that if you see it anywhere in the world, you immediately say ’that is definitely manmade’.

“We’re in the middle of the Antarctic, so what in the world is that doing there?”

Professor of physical geographer Jonathan Bamber explained why scientists rarely visit this area, before putting forward his initial theory on the markings.

He said: “It’s the coldest, driest, windiest place on Earth.

- Advertisement -

“It’s thousands of miles from any other civilisation.

READ MORE: Antarctica mystery: Space snap of giant hole exposed ‘ancient anomaly lurking beneath ice’

University College London archaeologist Mark Altaweel (Image: SCIENCE CHANNEL)

Related articles

“There are katabatic winds and they can form these features called sastrugi – the equivalent of dunes over snow.”

However, the narrator went on to rule this theory out.

He said: “They are sharp wave-like ridges in the snow surface that run parallel to the direction of the wind.

- Advertisement -

“They can form highly unusual shapes, but rarely what is visible in the image.

“But there’s another force of nature caused by ice melt in Antarctica.”

DON’T MISS
Black hole shock: Scientist’s dire warning to humans [VIDEO]
Asteroid apocalypse: Scientist warns of ‘city-destroying’ space rock [OPINION]
Why ‘Trillion tonne rock hurtling towards Earth’ was ‘bad news’ [EXPLAINED]

The discovery was made in an isolated part of Antarctica (Image: SCIENCE CHANNEL)

Prof Bamber then came up with his best explanation for what possibly happened in the icy continent.

He added in 2017: “I would say the dark patches are surface melt that tends to pond and form what are called supraglacial lakes.

“If that pong drains out it will leave a void under the ice which can collapse.

“The structure you see here, you can almost imagine a pond that has collapsed inwards and created these cracks as the ice collapses in.”

However, the scientists could not reach an agreement during the show as to what the anomaly was due to the ice being so thick in the region.

Professor of physical geographer Jonathan Bamber (Image: SCIENCE CHANNEL)

Related articles

Instead, they proposed to go there in the future to study how it was possibly made and determine whether it was made naturally.

At the time of its launch, GeoEye-1 was the world’s highest-resolution commercial Earth-imaging satellite, owned by DigitalGlobe.

Google, which had its logo on the side of the rocket, has exclusive online mapping use of its data. 

While GeoEye-1 is capable of imagery with details the size of 41cm per pixel, that resolution is only available to the US government. 

Google has access to details of 50cm per pixel.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKate Middleton's wedding dress is among the most expensive celebrity gowns of all time
Next articleSky just opened a new and improved way for TV and broadband customers to upgrade

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Researchers Discover a Second 'Key' That Makes The New Coronavirus So Infectious

0
ByMike McRae It's been 17 years since the coronavirus SARS-CoV threatened to erupt into a global pandemic. Thanks to rapid efforts to contain outbreaks of the...
Read more
Science

For The First Time, Astronomers See Plumes of Sulfur Dioxide From The Volcanoes of Io

0
ByMichelle Starr For the first time, astronomers have seen clear evidence of plumes of toxic volcanic gas erupting forth from the volcanoes of Io. New radio...
Read more
Science

Tornadoes in the UK: Met Office now able to predict weather phenomenon

0
ByWhen one thinks of tornadoes, one looks to central USA, specifically the Great Plains where destructive whirlwinds often occur. However, up to 30 tornadoes...
Read more
Science

NASA satellite images reveal 'scars' left by California wildfires

0
ByThroughout August and September, millions of acres across California were ablaze following an "unprecedented outburst of dry lightning in August 2020". Exceptionally hot heatwaves...
Read more
Science

Archaeology news: Sacrificed llamas discovered buried ALIVE in Inca ritual

0
ByLlamas were a prize possession to the Inca people, providing food and materials for clothing. But a recent discovery has found Incas were sacrificing...
Read more
Science

Aliens 'may have already spotted us' astronomers announce – 'What would they think?'

0
ByThe hunt for alien life has so far concentrated on our nearest neighbours in the solar system, and planets orbiting stars far beyond our...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

UFC 254 price: How much does PPV cost to watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje on ESPN?

Sports 0
ByThomas Schlarp Khabib Nurmagomedov finally makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon to defend his lightweight belt at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi against Justin Gaethje.Nurmagomedov...
Read more

Biden says Obamacare will become Bidencare

US 0
ByQuint Forgey Joe Biden on Thursday night invoked the term Bidencare when discussing his plans to build upon the Affordable Care Act, signaling his intention...
Read more

China's foothold in Argentina exposed as Xi Jinping outmanoeuvres Trump in South America

World 0
ByThe Chinese President and Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez strengthened their relationship with a phone call to reaffirm mutual support in the fight against COVID-19...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress