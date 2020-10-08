Antarctica's ozone hole is 'largest and deepest' it has been in 15 years, researchers warn

The Antarctic ozone hole forms each year between September and December.

But a European mission studying the hole has announced this week the hole has already reached its maximum size for 2020.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the hole rapidly expanded from mid-August and peaked in early October.

At its peak, the hole expanded to a worrying 9.2 million square miles (24 million square kilometres).

