Anthea Turner 'emotionally disturbed' as car in 'horrific mess' after thieves break in

The incident occurred while Anthea had been enjoying a meal.

In view of her 65,000 followers, she penned: “There’s a latin phrase ‘omne trium perfectum’ everything that comes in three is perfect.

“Well not ‘Perfect’ but maybe it ends my thieving bad luck?”

The TV presenter explained: “After years and years of theft free living, in the spate of two months my beautiful locked Boardman Ladies bike was pinched from outside a church in Bishops Park Fulham, my iPhone from my bag in a swimwear shop on The Kings Road and last week the back screen of my car was smashed in and the thieves retrieved a holdall from the boot.”

The former Blue Peter presenter went on to explain that the most recent theft had an impact on her as she discussed crime statistics.

Anthea said: “Petty UK crime stats are CRAZY – 1,222 phones a day are pinched, over a quarter of a million bikes a year are stolen, with the same number of cars being broken into.

“And guess what? The figures are going up. On no occasion was I negligent I was just going about my ‘life’.”

She detailed the moment she returned to her car and was confronted by a “horrific mess” with all of her “things gone”.

Anthea recalled: “Last Tuesday I’d been working and had a few things with me on the way home called into a restaurant in Richmond with Mark to meet up with Amelia and Claudia – think I was being watched – got out of the car and popped my bag out of sight into the boot, taking just my handbag with me, all very normal.

“There was nothing in the bag instantly saleable, just personal effects which meant something to me, especially the Mulberry bag and Filofax which I’d bought in the 90’s when I started earning a bit of money.”

“Coat, make-up, hairdryer, brushes, glasses, shoes, etc. all the girl stuff. After a lovely evening catching up we returned to a horrific mess and my things gone,”(sic) she added.

“There are worse things that happen I know, but the violation of your world is emotionally disturbing and the sadness you feel not just for yourself but all of our lives is sickening.”

The presenter urged her followers to step up their security as she hit out at petty criminals.

“We have to take our personal security up a notch NEVER assuming your possessions are safe in the ‘normal’ way,” the former GMTV host wrote.

“But we need help, more CCTV cameras that are freaking working are a must and for bikes sophisticated racks that lock your bike in.

“DYK thieves use portable angle grinders that get through a D-locks in minutes? Yes it’s that bad.”

