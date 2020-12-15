Newslanes community

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight planned for May 2021...

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight planned for May 2021 as Eddie Hearn gives big update

“I do believe Deontay Wilder is appealing that, in the US courts, but we don’t expect that to be a problem.

“Ultimately the big issue for Anthony Joshua is he has a WBO mandatory now.

“We will be writing to the WBO to say you have an opportunity to be part of the biggest fight in boxing. One of the biggest fights in boxing history.

“Oleksandr Usyk is the WBO mandatory, we have to respect that, and the rules as well. We’ll be speaking to him to make sure he’s happy with a potential resolution.

“But if for any reason Tyson Fury can’t contractually fight Anthony Joshua, AJ will fight Oleksandr Usyk next.”

Originally published here Daily Express :: Sport Feed

