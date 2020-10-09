Home Sports Anthony Joshua’s son JJ, 5, boxes mate as heavyweight’s pal predicts big...
Sports

Anthony Joshua’s son JJ, 5, boxes mate as heavyweight’s pal predicts big future

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Jerry Lawton)

Anthony Joshua ’s son proved he is a chip off the old block by boxing an older, bigger friend – at the age of just five.

The heavyweight world champion watched on as the pair slugged it out in the living room, with little JJ ­wearing gloves almost as big as his head.

He landed a string of blows on his taller opponent, who was not allowed to punch above the chest.

A pal of the boxer’s said: “It looks like we may have a future world champ waiting in the wings.

“His pal was older and bigger but he gave no quarter. JJ is keen and can’t wait to follow in his father’s footsteps.

JJ gloves up in a friendly tussle with a pal

“But AJ knows you can’t start boxing until you’re 10 and he’d never do anything that put his boy at risk.”

Both lads were seen laughing as they lapped up the fun fight – until JJ took a blow to the stomach.

The boxing star, who fathered the youngster with his dance teacher ex Nicole Osbourne, then asked his son to “come and give me a cuddle”.

Get the latest transfer news straight into your inbox!

- Advertisement -

Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news?

Well then sign up for the brilliant new Daily Star Sport email newsletter!

From the latest transfer news to the agenda-setting stories, get it all in your email inbox.

How do you sign up?

It only takes a matter of seconds.

Simply type your email address into the box at the top of this article and hit ‘subscribe’.

And that’s it, job done. You’ll receive an email with all of the top news stories every single morning.

You can find out more information on our email newsletter on this link here.

The 30-year-old and his pals filmed the action on a mobile phone and shared the footage on AJ’s Snapchat.

He said to his son: “OK, well done, good fight.

- Advertisement -

“Where you at champ? Come and give me a cuddle.”

A spokesman for AJ said while he, as a professional fighter, had carefully supervised his son’s “play fight” he would urge parents of other wannabe ring kings to follow England Boxing’s strict rules.

The two boys then hugged before sitting on the sofa either side of the boxer as he taught them the motto: “Never let success get to your head, never let failure get to your heart.”

A spokesman for AJ said while he, as a professional fighter, had carefully supervised his son’s “play fight” he would urge parents of other wannabe ring kings to follow England Boxing’s strict rules.

They state: “No child is permitted to box or spar at less than 10 years old.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBiden campaign rakes in $12 million on Harris' debate day
Next articleGMB fans left concerned for Kate Garraway's arm after awkward technical glitch

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Clayton Kershaw comments on whether lack of fans has helped him this postseason

0
Video Details Oct 8, 2020 at 1:04a ET | MLB | Duration: 3:30Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw joins the MLB on FOX crew after...
Read more
Sports

How did Lakers GM Rob Pelinka finish seventh in NBA Executive of the Year voting?

0
Sporting News Another NBA season has come and gone, and once again fans are surprised by some the end-of-season award winners. It feels like a...
Read more
Sports

Buccaneers vs. Bears live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' game

0
Sporting News The Week 5 edition of "Thursday Night Football" will pit a pair of very different 3-1 teams against each other.Leading the Buccaneers is...
Read more
Sports

MLB on FOX crew on where Dodgers must turn after Kenley Jansen meltdown

0
Video Details Oct 8, 2020 at 1:20a ET | MLB | Duration: 3:30The MLB on FOX crew discusses closer options for the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Read more
Sports

NHL free agency tracker 2020: Live updates on news, rumors, signings and trades

0
Jackie Spiegel The 2020 NHL offseason is here and free agency should certainly be a doozy.Some of the biggest names in the game — i.e., Alex...
Read more
Sports

Mick Schumacher 2021 F1 race seat to be confirmed at Eifel Grand Prix

0
"Moreover, the preparation is a lot more intense. "The days are longer and the work is much more divided between the team members. "That also means...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

UK economic growth slows despite restaurant boost

U.K. 0
Related Topics
Read more

Sarah Harding 'moves in with mum' amid breast cancer battle 'Been her absolute rock'

Celebrity 0
"I am completely devastated, it's been really, really tough, but speaking to her a lot helps and keeping that contact," she expressed to the...
Read more

Could your postcode be affecting your hair health? Steps to follow for healthy hair

Health 0
In the UK, around 60 percent of water supplies are hard. In combination, air pollution, UV exposure and hard water can cause long-term damage...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: