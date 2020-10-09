Anthony Joshua’s son JJ, 5, boxes mate as heavyweight’s pal predicts big future

staronline@reachplc.com (Jerry Lawton)

Anthony Joshua ’s son proved he is a chip off the old block by boxing an older, bigger friend – at the age of just five.

The heavyweight world champion watched on as the pair slugged it out in the living room, with little JJ ­wearing gloves almost as big as his head.

He landed a string of blows on his taller opponent, who was not allowed to punch above the chest.

A pal of the boxer’s said: “It looks like we may have a future world champ waiting in the wings.

“His pal was older and bigger but he gave no quarter. JJ is keen and can’t wait to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“But AJ knows you can’t start boxing until you’re 10 and he’d never do anything that put his boy at risk.”

Both lads were seen laughing as they lapped up the fun fight – until JJ took a blow to the stomach.

The boxing star, who fathered the youngster with his dance teacher ex Nicole Osbourne, then asked his son to “come and give me a cuddle”.

Get the latest transfer news straight into your inbox! - Advertisement - Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Well then sign up for the brilliant new Daily Star Sport email newsletter! From the latest transfer news to the agenda-setting stories, get it all in your email inbox. How do you sign up? It only takes a matter of seconds. Simply type your email address into the box at the top of this article and hit ‘subscribe’. And that’s it, job done. You’ll receive an email with all of the top news stories every single morning. You can find out more information on our email newsletter on this link here.

The 30-year-old and his pals filmed the action on a mobile phone and shared the footage on AJ’s Snapchat.

He said to his son: “OK, well done, good fight.

- Advertisement -

“Where you at champ? Come and give me a cuddle.”

The two boys then hugged before sitting on the sofa either side of the boxer as he taught them the motto: “Never let success get to your head, never let failure get to your heart.”

A spokesman for AJ said while he, as a professional fighter, had carefully supervised his son’s “play fight” he would urge parents of other wannabe ring kings to follow England Boxing’s strict rules.

They state: “No child is permitted to box or spar at less than 10 years old.”

Like this: Like Loading...