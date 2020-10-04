Antiques Roadshow guest nearly binned rare painting worth thousands 'Don't judge me!'

“When he came back from travelling a few years ago, I said I’m a bit fed up with this maybe we should get rid of it? and that’s when he decided to look it up!

And it was time for Amin to move onto the all-important valuation.

“Well, I would say that in an auction of South Asian modern and contemporary art, it would probably start with an estimation of something like £4,000-6000?”

“Oh… well don’t judge me as an art collector then!” the guest concluded, clearly stunned by what she was in possession of.

Antiques Roadshow airs Sundays at 8pm on BBC One.

Source:Daily Express :: TV and Radio Feed

Like this: Like Loading...