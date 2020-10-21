By

Former Labour MP Jacqui Smith, 57, will take to the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 dance floor this Saturday with the show’s veteran professional Anton Du Beke, 54. Ahead of their first performance together, the Strictly hopeful has revealed her dance partner has been impressed with how quickly she has picked things up in training.

In a new interview, Jacqui was asked if she felt like it was “an insult” to be partnered up with Anton, following his string of “comedy” partners.

But laughing off the question, Jacqui insisted he has so far been impressed with her moves.

She said: “Anton got to the final last year and he’s very clear about that and very ambitious for us, as am I.

“I think he was pleasantly surprised with my ability to pick things up.

