Apex Legends dev confirms plans for real-time damage meters are “on a list”

Respawn’s free-to-play battle royale may soon sport a real-time damage tracker.

In a brief exchange on Twitter, a fan reached out to Apex Legends’ design director, Jason McCord, to ask if there were plans afoot to add a damage meter to “see how much damage you have in real time for let’s say getting a damage badge”, adding, “it really sucks knowing I needed 25 damage to get the 4K”.

McCord’s response wasn’t lengthy, admittedly, and didn’t confirm when we’ll see it, let alone how the feature would be implemented, but they did confirm that it’s “on a list” (thanks, DBLTAP).

It’s on a list! — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) October 2, 2020

Not everyone was as happy with the idea – one Twitterer said it would “make the badges WAY easier for not so good people to get them, also people will play more safe” – but most respondents were delighted to hear the feature is under consideration.

We knew it was on the way, but we finally now know when developer Respawn’s free-to-play battle royale effort Apex Legends is getting cross-play support: Tuesday, 6th October.

As Matt summarised for us earlier this week, cross-play will enable Apex Legends players across PS4, Xbox One, and PC to either buddy up or battle it out against one another, and to connect with acquaintances on other platforms, players can search usernames and send friend requests via Apex Legends’ in-game friend list. The receiving party will see a lobby notification they can either accept, reject, or block.

You can send party invites via the friend menu and cross-platform invite notifications will appear in the lobby, while same-platform invites will continue to make use of the platform’s default notifications system. Respawn notes that voice chat will work between platforms too.

Season 7 is slated to kick off on 7th November, 2020.