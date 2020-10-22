Today’s Apex Legends update is going to be launching very soon and will be kicking off the game’s Halloween event. Fight or Fright has already been announced and will include plenty of stuff for gamers to unlock and collect, starting October 22. This is when the next big Apex patch is going to be launching across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

WHAT TIME IS APEX LEGENDS FIGHT OR FRIGHT STARTING?

Developers Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that the Apex Legends Halloween event release date has been set for Thursday, October 22, 2020.

No set launch time has been confirmed, but we would expect everything to be in place by around 8pm BST.

It should be noted that earlier events have been launched at odd times, meaning Respawn could surprise everyone and have things kick off much sooner.

So it will be worth keeping an eye on the Apex Legends social media feeds to make sure they don’t miss the start.

The Apex Legends Halloween event is scheduled to run from October 22 until November 3, 2020.