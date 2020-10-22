Home Gaming Apex Legends update today: PS4 and Xbox One patch notes news for...
Gaming

Apex Legends update today: PS4 and Xbox One patch notes news for Halloween 2020

0

By

Apex Legends news for Halloween event (Image: EA)

Today’s Apex Legends update is going to be launching very soon and will be kicking off the game’s Halloween event. Fight or Fright has already been announced and will include plenty of stuff for gamers to unlock and collect, starting October 22. This is when the next big Apex patch is going to be launching across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Related articles

WHAT TIME IS APEX LEGENDS FIGHT OR FRIGHT STARTING?

Developers Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that the Apex Legends Halloween event release date has been set for Thursday, October 22, 2020.

No set launch time has been confirmed, but we would expect everything to be in place by around 8pm BST.

It should be noted that earlier events have been launched at odd times, meaning Respawn could surprise everyone and have things kick off much sooner.

- Advertisement -

So it will be worth keeping an eye on the Apex Legends social media feeds to make sure they don’t miss the start.

The Apex Legends Halloween event is scheduled to run from October 22 until November 3, 2020.

This year’s Shadow Royale will include wall-running, and plenty of action for those who can keep at least one of their teammates alive.

The good news is that Shadow Royale in 2020 will feature loot from 2019, with new versions also being offered.

A message from Respawn adds: “Fight or Fright is back! Terrorize your enemies in the “Shadow Royale” LTM on Kings Canyon After Dark.

“Fallen squadmates come back as Shadows with unnerving speed. Use your wits, deadly claws, and revives to keep the rest of your squad alive. Plus complete challenges to earn haunting free rewards and visit the store for new and rethemed classic Halloween cosmetics.”

HALLOWEEN COSMETICS

The return of Fight or Fright introduces all-new reimaginings of last year’s skins like the Sweet Dreams Caustic and Wicked Harvest Bloodhound, as well as new skins for Loba and Revenant.

In addition, all 24 of last years’ Fight or Fright items will be available through shop bundles or shop offers. The shop rotates weekly, so be sure to check back often for all the best deals.

- Advertisement -

NEW LIMITED-TIME MODE: SHADOW ROYALE

Just in time for Halloween, we’re returning to the spooky, alternate dimension where Revenant runs the Apex Games. Shadow Royale starts like any other trios match, but when you die, you will be raised from the dead in a powerful “Shadow Form” to exact vengeance on your killers and help carry your squad to victory. Armed with a brutal melee attack, enhanced mobility and blistering speed, you will terrorize other squads and protect your own with infinite Shadow lives until your living teammates are eliminated, or you emerge victorious as the last living squad.

Fans of previous Respawn games should keep their eyes peeled for certain…mobility enhancements…when playing as a Shadow Legend. And don’t be surprised if your squad ends up with an additional, honorary squad member at some point in the match – Revenant is running a shelter for abandoned hell-beasts, and you might just end up adopting one to help you win the match.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMichel Barnier’s biggest mistake exposed as Brexiteer picks apart trade talk strategy
Next articleMorrisons extends NHS discount and introduces new shopping rules

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

That Mansions of Madness video game adaptation is now an Arkham Horror game

0
ByAsmodee Digital's video game adaptation of the hugely popular Lovecraft-inspired Mansions of Madness board game series has had something of a rejig, and will...
Read more
Gaming

League of Legends Wild Rift download coming soon after big LoL Mobile reveal

0
ByThe League of Legends Wild Rift open beta is launching next week and will be available to a large player base. The only downside...
Read more
Gaming

Ubisoft games getting cross-play and cross-progression via new Ubisoft Connect service

0
ByUbisoft has announced it's combining its long-running Uplay and the Ubisoft Club services into one free uber-service, called Ubisoft Connect, which will support cross-play...
Read more
Gaming

Pokemon Crown Tundra release time latest and Nintendo launch date news

0
ByThe Pokemon Crown Tundra release date has been officially confirmed for Thursday, October 22, 2020, on Nintendo Switch, although timing might differ depending on...
Read more
Gaming

Ubisoft Connect releasing in October and replacing Uplay as the top gaming hub

0
ByUbisoft Connect launches later in October (Image: UBISOFT)It won’t be long before Ubisoft Connect is launched and replaces Uplay and the Ubisoft Club. Announced...
Read more
Gaming

Fortnitemares 2020 features a Halloween concert from J Balvin

0
ByAnd the return of spy boss Midas.Fortnite has revived one of its most popular characters for this year's Halloween event - and booked a big...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

That Mansions of Madness video game adaptation is now an Arkham Horror game

Gaming 0
ByAsmodee Digital's video game adaptation of the hugely popular Lovecraft-inspired Mansions of Madness board game series has had something of a rejig, and will...
Read more

Melania Trump Shocked Beyoncé Was Featured On Cover Of ‘Vogue’, New Leaked Recording Reveals

Celebrity 0
ByJade Boren Melania Trump sounded surprised that Beyoncé was made the cover star of the Sept. 2018 issue of ‘Vogue’ and given ‘editorial input,’ according...
Read more

World's Largest Solar Farm to Be Built in Australia – But They Won't Get The Power

Science 0
ByPeter Dockrill A major renewable energy project in Australia billed as the world's largest solar farm in development has had its proposed location revealed. The AUD$...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress