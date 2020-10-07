Apple crumble recipe: How to make apple crumble

Ingredients
For the filling
- 575g Bramley apple (3 medium apples), peeled, cored and sliced to 1cm thick (see tip)
- 2 tbsp golden caster sugar
For the crumble
- 175g plain flour
- 110g golden caster sugar
- 110g cold butter
Step three
Put 175g plain flour and 110g golden caster sugar in a bowl with a good pinch of salt.
You could add some mixed spice, cinnamon or allspice if you want something different.
Step four
Slice in 110g cold butter and rub it in with your fingertips until the mixture looks like moist breadcrumbs.
Shake the bowl and any big bits will come to the surface – rub them in.
Alternatively, pulse in a processor until sandy (don’t over-process).
Step five
Pour the crumb mix over the apples to form a pile in the centre, then use a fork to even out.
Step six
Gently press the surface with the back of the fork so the crumble holds together and goes crisp, then lightly drag the fork over the top for a decorative finish.
Step seven
Sprinkle one tablespoon of rolled oats and one tablespoon of demerara sugar over evenly if you wish.
Step eight
Set on a baking tray and put in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until the top is golden and the apples feel very soft when you insert a small, sharp knife.
Leave to cool for 10 minutes before serving