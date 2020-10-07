Home Lifestyle Apple crumble recipe: How to make apple crumble
Ingredients 

For the filling

  • 575g Bramley apple (3 medium apples), peeled, cored and sliced to 1cm thick (see tip)
  • 2 tbsp golden caster sugar

For the crumble

  • 175g plain flour
  • 110g golden caster sugar
  • 110g cold butter

Step three

Put 175g plain flour and 110g golden caster sugar in a bowl with a good pinch of salt.

You could add some mixed spice, cinnamon or allspice if you want something different. 

Step four 

Slice in 110g cold butter and rub it in with your fingertips until the mixture looks like moist breadcrumbs. 

Shake the bowl and any big bits will come to the surface – rub them in. 

Alternatively, pulse in a processor until sandy (don’t over-process).

 

Step five 

Pour the crumb mix over the apples to form a pile in the centre, then use a fork to even out.

Step six 

Gently press the surface with the back of the fork so the crumble holds together and goes crisp, then lightly drag the fork over the top for a decorative finish.

Step seven 

Sprinkle one tablespoon of rolled oats and one tablespoon of demerara sugar over evenly if you wish.

Step eight 

Set on a baking tray and put in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until the top is golden and the apples feel very soft when you insert a small, sharp knife.

Leave to cool for 10 minutes before serving

