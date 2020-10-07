Apple crumble recipe: How to make apple crumble

Step three

Put 175g plain flour and 110g golden caster sugar in a bowl with a good pinch of salt.

You could add some mixed spice, cinnamon or allspice if you want something different.

Step four

Slice in 110g cold butter and rub it in with your fingertips until the mixture looks like moist breadcrumbs.

Shake the bowl and any big bits will come to the surface – rub them in.

Alternatively, pulse in a processor until sandy (don’t over-process).