Home Tech Apple finally has a fix for your iPhone and Apple Watch battery...
Tech

Apple finally has a fix for your iPhone and Apple Watch battery life issues

0

If you’re experiencing two or more, Apple recommends unpairing your Apple Watch from your iPhone. After that, you’ll need to verify that iCloud is working correctly and create a new back-up in the cloud, or on your Mac or Windows computer using your USB charging cable. After you’ve got an up-to-date backup of your iPhone and Apple Watch data (Apple Watch is included in back-up files of a paired iPhone), you’ll need to open the Settings app on your iPhone > tap General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings.

After that, you’ll need to turn on your iPhone and restore it from iCloud (or your computer). Once restored, open the Watch app on your iPhone and hit the Start Pairing option. Wait until the app locates your Apple Watch, then tap Restore from Backup. Choose the most recent backup to restore all of recent workout and health data.

It’s a pretty serious process. Apple includes more details about every step on the new support page.

Apple has already rolled out iOS 14.0.1 and watchOS 7.0.1 worldwide. While these updates don’t fix all of the problems listed above, they do quash a number of bugs and improve the general stability of the latest operating systems. If you haven’t already, it’s well worth updating as soon as possible.

With any luck, Apple will be able to eradicate all of the issues listed above in future updates.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMeteor shower this week: How to watch the beautiful Draconids shower over the UK
Next articleChris Evans: Virgin Radio host admits his 'Strictly options are over' – 'No chance'

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

ShareCor, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Louisiana Hospital Association, Exclusively Endorses Access Physicians for Multispecialty Telemedicine

0
Access Physicians brings both an experienced physician network and a strong business development strategy to the implementation of appropriate telemedicine solutions.    DALLAS, TX, October 06,...
Read more
Tech

Xbox Has Always Chased Power. That's Not Enough Anymore

0
Cecilia D'Anastasio “There’s a little bit of buzzword bingo that starts happening,” says Spencer.Referring to data her team collects, Hamren suggests that not as many...
Read more
Tech

A Literal Child and His Mom Sue Nintendo Over ‘Joy-Con Drift’

0
Cecilia D'Anastasio A boy and his mother today filed a class action lawsuit against Nintendo for not doing enough to fix a hardware problem common...
Read more
Tech

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go launches with price that should have Google and Apple worried

0
Microsoft has taken the wraps off a new addition to its ever-expanding line of Surface hardware, the Surface Laptop Go. As the name suggests,...
Read more
Tech

TalkTalk DOWN: Broadband offline in some parts of UK as customers complain of outage

0
UPDATE: TalkTalk has confirmed that it has resolved the issues which prevent thousands of customers accessing the internet at home. Posting on its online...
Read more
Tech

What Are Ebike 'Classes' and What Do They Mean?

0
Matt Jancer Ideally, we'd refer to kick scooters, like the Ninebot ES2, as scooters and call things like Vespas "mopeds". A moped is already a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The 6 Wildest Twists Of MTV's Catfish: The TV Show

Tv & Radio 0
Despite chats on Skype, FaceTime, and sharing her driver's license with him, Ramon did not want to believe Paola was a lie. Every time...
Read more

Ranking the Falcons' best Dan Quinn replacement candidates if Atlanta fires head coach

Sports 0
Vinnie Iyer Dan Quinn coached the Falcons to Super Bowl 51 after the 2016 NFL season. Less than four years later, after two missed playoff...
Read more

'We've talked about it': Dolly Parton again teases she 'might' pose for Playboy to celebrate turning 75

Celebrity 0
Is Dolly Parton going to ring in her 75th birthday with anotherÂ Playboy photo shoot? The country music icon teasedÂ the possibility again in a radioÂ interview with...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: