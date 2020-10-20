Home Tech Apple iPhone 12 Pro Review: Apple’s Awkward Middle Child
Tech

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Review: Apple’s Awkward Middle Child

0

By

Julian Chokkattu

It would’ve been nice to see a screen refresh rate faster than 60 Hz, especially since 90 or 120 Hz has become the norm on flagship Android phones. These higher rates make everything on the screen look and feel more responsive, because the screen is displaying more images per second. Heck, Apple was among the first to debut this “ProMotion” tech for faster screen refreshing in its 2017 iPad Pro. It’s bizarre that it hasn’t made its way to the iPhone.

But you get 5G instead. Honestly? I’d rather have a higher refresh rate. Don’t get me wrong, the promise of faster speeds with 5G is exciting. I’d love to be able to download large files, games, and 4K movies to my phone in seconds rather than minutes. The problem is that 5G is very sparse across the US. It’s also complicated, with carriers using different variants of 5G on different parts of the wireless spectrum. We have a guide that breaks it all down.

I don’t have a 5G-supported data plan on my AT&T SIM (yes, you will likely need to upgrade your plan to get 5G), so I popped an Apple-provided Verizon SIM into the review phone. I’m able to connect to Verizon’s “Nationwide” 5G pretty easily in my area. This is not the same as Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G, which offers tremendously faster speeds. On Nationwide 5G, the fastest download speed I hit was 119 Mbps with a 26-Mbps upload speed. The rest of my download speed results hovered between 70 to 100 Mbps. It’s higher than Verizon’s average download speeds in New York City on 4G LTE, but not by much.

So I took a stroll to a nearby Verizon Ultra Wideband 5G node (as indicated by Verizon’s own coverage map) to see if I could hit those promised gigabit speeds. It didn’t work. I stood across the street from the node, and my speeds were lower than what I hit on the carrier’s Nationwide 5G spectrum. I’m chalking it up to there being some kind of issue with this node (Update: Verizon says that node was down, but it’s now been “repaired”), but even if it did work, it wouldn’t have changed much. This type of millimeter-wave 5G offers superfast speeds but only works for about a block, and (at the moment) it puts you back on 4G when you enter a nearby building.

Give 5G another year or two and we’ll start seeing more coverage, and perhaps more apps and services that make use of those faster speeds. It’s nice that it’s included here, but as we say in our Best Android Phones guide, don’t buy this phone just because it has 5G. Do not believe the hype. You’re not going to see a dramatic difference over your current 4G iPhone.

Battery and Beyond

Finally, there’s battery life. It’s solid, getting me through a full day of average to heavy use (around five to six hours of screen-on time), and not much more. I’d be happier with a slightly thicker phone if it meant comfortably extending battery life to a day and a half, but I suppose that’s why the iPhone 12 Pro Max exists. If last year’s Max is anything to go by, it’s the iPhone to get if you need your phone to run longer than a day.

- Advertisement -

Do you see my conundrum? Lidar for nighttime portrait-mode photos, the promise of ProRAW, a stainless steel frame, and that additional 2X zoom camera are among the biggest reasons to go for the iPhone 12 Pro over the standard iPhone 12. Are those features worth the $ 200 more? I find the iPhone 12 Pro Max to be a far more exciting premise with its camera-specific upgrades, and it’s only $ 100 more than the regular Pro.

Then you need to carry a Big Phone around. Considering Apple debuted an iPhone 12 Mini this year, that must mean a lot of people don’t want a Big Phone, right? It’s just strange knowing that with the iPhone 12 Pro, you’re not quite getting the best iPhone.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePhysics broken? Bubble of space where 'fundamental law didn’t exist' stunned scientists
Next articleGary Lineker erupts over attack on 'lecturing' star's mask-less shop 'I forgot BRIEFLY!’

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Big change for anyone who tops up gas or electricity with a card or key

0
ByWith traditional prepayment 'pay-as-you-go' meters, you need to manually top up a card or key at PayPoints. If you're familiar with the routine, it means...
Read more
Tech

All-new Chromecast with Google TV gets BBC and Sky Q content with new apps

0
ByGoogle unveiled its dramatically redesign Chromecast during its Launch Night In showcase, which was held at the end of last month. While the streaming...
Read more
Tech

Beware of this Windows 10 update, it could be vicious malware in disguise

0
ByUsually, downloading a Windows 10 update is a good thing – it means your machine is about to get some tasty new features, stability...
Read more
Tech

Facebook Unveils Machine Learning Translator For 100 Languages

0
ByAFP NewsFacebook on Monday unveiled software based on machine learning which the company said was the first to be able to translate from any...
Read more
Tech

Sharada Lakshmanan Celebrated for Dedication to the Fields of Technology and Writing

0
By    CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, October 19, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Sharada Lakshmanan has been included in Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical...
Read more
Tech

Paid Sick Leave Options for NY Workers Who Have COVID-19

0
By"Employees should know their options and rights to sick leave and other protections during the COVID crisis and should make sure their employers are...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Britney Spears, 38, Dances To Madonna In Very Revealing Red Halter Top — Watch

Celebrity 0
Bybshilliday One of Madonna’s sexiest songs got Britney Spears hot and bothered. She wore a black bikini bottom and a tiny wrap around halter while...
Read more

Actor Jeff Bridges Tweets That He Has Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

World 0
ByBob MondelloJeff Bridges visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on Dec. 13, 2019 in Burbank, Calif. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images hide captiontoggle caption Noel Vasquez/Getty ImagesJeff Bridges...
Read more

A Centuries-Old Korean Style Gets an Update

Fashion 0
ByHahna YoonWhen the K-pop band Blackpink released the music video for their song “How You Like That” in June, fans began asking about the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress