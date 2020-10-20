Home Tech Apple iPhone 12 Review: Solid, but Don’t Buy It Just for 5G
Tech

Apple iPhone 12 Review: Solid, but Don’t Buy It Just for 5G

0

By

Lauren Goode

You’re probably stressed out as you’re reading this. Most people I know right now are stressed out. Maybe the last thing you’re thinking about is the new iPhone. Or maybe you are thinking about it because you want or need a new iPhone, but you don’t want to spend any more time than you need to deciding which iPhone to buy.

This is a review of the new iPhone 12. I’m going to make this as straightforward as possible, so you can get back to the other things you need to do, whether that’s working, relaxing, sleeping, eating, homeschooling, watching, walking, Zooming, distantly socializing, or voting. This should be the least stressful part of your day. It’s an iPhone.

If you have last year’s iPhone 11, as I do, or the iPhone 11 Pro, then you probably don’t need to upgrade to the iPhone 12. If your current iPhone is a few years old, you really want a better camera, and you have the disposable income for a new phone, then the iPhone 12 is a good choice. If you are considering upgrading to the iPhone 12 because you think having a 5G phone is going to change your life, you should absolutely not upgrade to the iPhone 12.

Playing the Field

The iPhone 12 starts at $ 799 if you choose a wireless carrier at the time of purchase. It’s $ 829 if you buy the phone unlocked from Apple.com. So we’re back to this bullshit. That’s for 64 gigabytes of internal storage. The price of the iPhone 12 goes up to $ 979 if you configure it with 256 GB of internal storage.

Apple is also selling two different iPhone 12 Pro models. These vary in size, have better cameras than the iPhone 12, and are more expensive—up to $ 1,399 for a fully loaded iPhone 12 Pro Max. My WIRED colleague Julian Chokkattu is reviewing the iPhone 12 Pro. Julian is awesome and so is his review, so you should read that if you think you want the most advanced, most expensive iPhone.

While reviewing the iPhone 12, I compared it mostly to last year’s iPhone 11, which now starts at $ 599. I also have a new $ 699 Pixel 5, made by Google, and I’ve used that for camera comparisons, since Pixel’s cameras are usually top notch. This spring I also reviewed the iPhone SE, and I have used or reviewed virtually every iPhone since the iPhone 4S.

- Advertisement -

A lot of you are probably curious about the iPhone 12 Mini, the new $ 699 iPhone with a 5.4-inch display. Unfortunately that phone is not shipping until later this year, and Apple hasn’t handed out review units, so I can’t advise you on that yet. I will say that if you already know you want a smaller phone, you should hold out for reviews of the Mini.

Also, Samsung makes stellar phone hardware, so I usually try to compare at least one new Samsung Galaxy phone to new iPhones, mostly for the cameras. (The operating systems are a whole separate thing, and most people who ask me for phone advice are already committed to either Android or iOS.) But I didn’t have a Samsung loaner on hand for direct comparison at the time of this review. Julian has reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S20 here.

Bright Eyes

Photograph: Apple
- Advertisement -
Previous articleScientists Just Discovered a Mysterious Organ Lurking in The Centre of The Human Head
Next articleJavi Marroquin Gets Emotional In IG Live Video After Kailyn Lowry Reveals He Tried Hooking Up Again

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Review: Apple’s Awkward Middle Child

0
ByJulian Chokkattu It would've been nice to see a screen refresh rate faster than 60 Hz, especially since 90 or 120 Hz has become the...
Read more
Tech

Big change for anyone who tops up gas or electricity with a card or key

0
ByWith traditional prepayment 'pay-as-you-go' meters, you need to manually top up a card or key at PayPoints. If you're familiar with the routine, it means...
Read more
Tech

All-new Chromecast with Google TV gets BBC and Sky Q content with new apps

0
ByGoogle unveiled its dramatically redesign Chromecast during its Launch Night In showcase, which was held at the end of last month. While the streaming...
Read more
Tech

Beware of this Windows 10 update, it could be vicious malware in disguise

0
ByUsually, downloading a Windows 10 update is a good thing – it means your machine is about to get some tasty new features, stability...
Read more
Tech

Facebook Unveils Machine Learning Translator For 100 Languages

0
ByAFP NewsFacebook on Monday unveiled software based on machine learning which the company said was the first to be able to translate from any...
Read more
Tech

Sharada Lakshmanan Celebrated for Dedication to the Fields of Technology and Writing

0
By    CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, October 19, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Sharada Lakshmanan has been included in Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Brandon’s Relationship With Clare Gets Awkward Fast: 5 Things to Know

Celebrity 0
BySarah Hearon Cringe alert! Clare Crawley is less than impressed with Brandon Goss during the Tuesday, October 20, episode of The Bachelorette. In a sneak peek...
Read more

Why do baseball teams use the shift? How Dodgers, Rays deployed MLB strategy to reach 2020 World Series

Sports 0
BySporting News The Rays ushered in baseball's modern era of shifting about a decade ago. They likely didn't imagine that 10 years later, they'd be...
Read more

Manchester Arena Inquiry: Security 'fobbed off' bomber concerns

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress