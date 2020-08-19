Home Tech Apple to rival Amazon Prime with all-new subscription and here's how much...
Apple to rival Amazon Prime with all-new subscription and here's how much it will cost YOU

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an Amazon Prime-like membership scheme which will bundle a number of different services from the iPhone manufacturer, including Apple Music and Apple TV+. Rumoured to be branded Apple One, the subscription will also include a forthcoming fitness service which, like Peloton, will offer video tutorials of workouts and fitness activities to follow along at home.

According to Bloomberg, which has an almost unmatched track record when it comes to upcoming hardware and software rumours, Apple will announce its new Apple One bundle during its annual iPhone showcase, traditionally held in September, where the company takes the wraps off the latest iPhone model. Apple has already confirmed that its latest iPhone model will arrive later than expected due to coronavirus-related delays, however, it’s unclear whether the Cupertino-based company will still hold its event in September and push back the release date, or whether everything will be pushed back into October and beyond.

Amazon has enjoyed huge success with its Prime membership, which costs £79 a year or £7.99 a month. For that subscription fee, Amazon will throw-in unlimited next-day delivery on thousands of items (and same-day delivery in some areas of the UK), thousands of movies and boxsets courtesy of Prime Video, unlimited photo storage in the cloud so you’ll never lose a holiday snap again – even if your phone sinks to the bottom of the sea, free ebooks on Kindle via Kindle Unlimited, and free delivery on orders over £40 on its supermarket rivalling Amazon Fresh service (a new perk for subscribers).

Unlike Amazon’s one-price-fits-all approach, Bloomberg says Apple will offer a sliding scale of subscriptions.

An entry-level Apple One bundle will allegedly combine Apple Music (currently £9.99 a month, or £14.99 for an iCloud family with up to six members) and Apple TV+ (free for one year with the purchase of any Apple device, then £4.99 a month).

A pricier subscription tier will include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade (£4.99 a month), Apple News+ (£9.99 a month) and iCloud storage (5GB allowance is free, while 50GB costs £0.79 a month and 200GB storage costs £2.49 a month). If you were to subscribe to all of these services from Apple individually, it would cost you £32.45 a month, or almost £390 a year.

