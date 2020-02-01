Home Tech Apple Watch’s biggest rival of 2020 looks identical to an Apple Watch
Apple Watch's biggest rival of 2020 looks identical to an Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has long been the go-to wearable for iPhone owners. But after years of Android offerings, there still isn’t a smartwatch compatible with the Google operating system that is decidedly the best and most obvious choice out there. That could all change later this month when Oppo takes to the stage at MWC. Oppo, the fifth largest smartphone manufacturer in the world – but hoping to muscle its way onto the podium soon, is finally dipping its toes in the smartwatch market.

At its Innovation Day in Shenzhen in December, Oppo announced it was hard at work on a new smartwatch and teased its design. Unfortunately, an image of the device was too dark to make out many of its characteristics, but now Oppo has gone all-out and unmasked the complete design.

Oppo Vice President Shen Yiren, who apparently goes by the name “Confident Eyebrows” on Weibo – although we’re unsure whether this is a quirk of Google Translate or Yiren does have a pair of self-assured ‘brows, recently posted an image of the firm’s forthcoming smartwatch on the social network. The wearable is exhibited with an all-screen design, complete with curved edges – the latter of which is certainly the first of its kind on a smartwatch.

The device is shown in what appears to be a stainless steel gold case. Two buttons are also present on its side, one of which features a green accent – to reflect Oppo branding perhaps?

A silicone strap is also shown in a beige colour. The design similarities between Oppo’s smartwatch and the Apple Watch are certainly evident, predominantly because they both feature a square case with an all-screen aesthetic.

Of course, there’s still so much about Oppo’s smartwatch that we don’t know. Rumours have suggested it could be capable of performing an electrocardiogram à la Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

It’s also unclear what operating system it’ll run. Because Oppo is likely to make a big song and dance about the device in the Chinese market, it’s possible it won’t run Google’s Wear OS platform, meaning it could come pre-installed with proprietary software instead.

