Home Science Archaeologists Just Unveiled a Fully Intact Mummy That's Been Sealed For 2,500...
Science

Archaeologists Just Unveiled a Fully Intact Mummy That's Been Sealed For 2,500 Years

0

Mohamed Abouelenen with Menna Zaki, AFP

Archaeologists in Egypt said Saturday they had found 59 well-preserved and sealed wooden coffins over recent weeks that were buried more than 2,500 years ago.

Opening one of the ornately decorated sarcophagi before assembled media, the team revealed mummified remains wrapped in burial cloth that bore hieroglyphic inscriptions in bright colours.

The dramatic find was unearthed south of Cairo in the sprawling burial ground of Saqqara, the necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The face of the unveiled mummy. (Khaled Desouki/AFP)

“We are very happy about this discovery,” said Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Since the find of the first 13 coffins was announced almost three weeks ago, more have been discovered in shafts at depths of up to 12 metres (40 feet).

075 ahmed notitle201003 npt69(Ziad Ahmed/Nurphoto/Nurphoto via AFP)

An unknown number of additional coffins may still lie buried there, the tourism and antiquities minister, Khaled al-Anani, said at the site, near the 4,700-year-old pyramid of Djoser.

- Advertisement -

“So today is not the end of the discovery, I consider it the beginning of the big discovery,” he said.

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt, from about the sixth or seventh century BCE, the minister added.

Excavations in Saqqara have in recent years unearthed troves of artefacts as well as mummified snakes, birds, scarab beetles and other animals.

075 ahmed notitle201003 npZjF(Ziad Ahmed/Nurphoto/Nurphoto via AFP)

Major discovery

The discovery of the coffins is the first major announcement since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Egypt, which led to the closure of museums and archaeological sites for around three months from late March.

Dozens of statues were also found in the area including a bronze figurine depicting Nefertem, an ancient god of the lotus blossom.

Preliminary studies indicated the sarcophagi likely belonged to priests, senior statesman, and prominent figures in the ancient Egyptian society of the 26th dynasty, Anani said.

075 ahmed notitle201003 npiXI(Ziad Ahmed/Nurphoto/Nurphoto via AFP)

All the coffins would be taken to the soon-to-be-opened Grand Egyptian Museum on the Giza plateau, he added.

- Advertisement -

They would be placed opposite a hall hosting 32 other sealed sarcophagi for priests from the 22nd dynasty, which were found last year in the southern city of Luxor.

The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which has been delayed several times, is planned for 2021.

The museum will host thousands of artefacts, spanning multiple eras of Egypt’s history, from the pre-dynastic to the Greco-Roman period.

Egypt hopes a flurry of archaeological finds in recent years and the Grand Egyptian Museum will boost its vital tourism sector, which has suffered multiple shocks since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, most recently the pandemic.

© Agence France-Presse

Source:ScienceAlert – Latest

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Beatles: Paul McCartney on first meeting ‘cool guy’ John Lennon 'He was the posh one'
Next articleWhat Are Ebike 'Classes' and What Do They Mean?

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Melting Antarctic Snow Is Revealing The Preserved Remains of 800-Year-Old Penguins

Newslanes - 0
David Nield As the world warms up, melting ice sheets across the globe are exposing everything from trapped methane gas to Viking remains. Now a new...
Read more
Science

New Study Reveals Global Warming Is Affecting Night-Time Temperatures Differently

Newslanes - 0
Mike McRae From the poles to the tropics, the oceans to our cities, we've mapped the fluctuations in temperature that are leading to a climate...
Read more
Science

At Last, Alchemy Arrives in a Burst of Light—From Lasers

Newslanes - 0
Philip Ball In quantum mechanics, a particular property of a substance—electrical conductivity, say, or optical transparency or reflectivity—corresponds to the average or “expectation value” of...
Read more
Science

35 Years of Research Into Coronavirus Infections Show Long-Term Immunity Is Unlikely

Newslanes - 0
Carly Cassella Even once a person gets sick with a coronavirus that's no guarantee they won't contract it again, new research suggests. While SARS-CoV-2 is the...
Read more
Science

We're Finally Getting Closer to Solving The Mystery of Glass's Perplexing Strength

Newslanes - 0
David Nield A windowpane or a tumbler might shatter quite easily, but solid glass is actually a lot more rigid and strong than it technically...
Read more
Science

Mysterious Post-COVID Syndrome Found in Kids Is Now Also Affecting Adults

Newslanes - 0
Rachael Rettner, Live Science Months after the discovery of a "multisystem inflammatory syndrome" tied to COVID-19 in children, health officials are warning that a similar...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Celebrities Who Died From Coronavirus

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Meredith Nardino Gone, but never forgotten. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the globe, some celebrities have joined the thousands who have lost...
Read more

Jon Gruden's struggles to keep mask on continue after NFL's draft pick punishment threat

Sports Newslanes - 0
Sporting News A few weeks ago, Jon Gruden said he was "doing (his) best" with regard to wearing his mask on the sideline. Sunday, it appeared Gruden's...
Read more

No. 4 Georgia punishes No. 7 Auburn, 27-6, behind epic defensive performance

Sports Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 3, 2020 at 11:52p ET | College Football | Duration: 1:11The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs bullied the No. 7 Auburn Tigers on...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: