Archaeology news: Researchers unearth ancient tablet dating back to Alexander the Great

The find comes hot on the heels of another discovery from the Hellenistic culture.

Archaeologists recently uncovered an almost perfectly-preserved terracotta mask depicting Dionysus from a site in modern-day western Turkey.

The 2,400-year-old mask was unearthed while excavating the ancient city of Daskyleion’s acropolis.

Kaan Iren, an archaeologist at Mugla Sitki Kocman University, said in a statement: This is possibly a votive mask.

“More information will become available over time with more research.”