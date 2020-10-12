Archbishop sets fire to altar where priest had 'threesome with two porn stars'

Home World Archbishop sets fire to altar where priest had 'threesome with two porn...
An archbishop has burned the altar where a priest allegedly ‘filmed himself having a threesome with porn stars’.

Rev Travis Clark, 37, is accused of getting his leg over with adult film stars Mindy Dixon, 41, and 23-year-old Melissa Cheng at the Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Louisiana, USA.

Furious Archbishop Gregory Aymond of the Pearl River church, near New Orleans, has since revealed that the altar was set on fire and removed from the church, the Mirror Online reports.

Releasing a video statement, he said: “Regarding Travis, his obscene behaviour was deplorable, his desecration of the altar in the church was demonic and I am infuriated by his actions.

“When the details became clear we had the altar removed and burned. I will consecrate a new altar tomorrow.”

Rev Travis Clark has been suspended from his archdiocese over the incident

Rev Clark is said to have been caught by a passer-by who noticed the lights were on in the church after hours.

Court documents allege the women were dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots while there were sex toys and stage lighting. A mobile phone was also said to have been mounted on a tripod recording the tryst, the documents add.

The eyewitnesses took a video of the scene and called the Pearl River Police, who later arrived and arrested the trio on obscenity charges as they were in view of the public.

Ms Dixon, who also works as a dominatrix, reportedly posted on social media the day before the incident how she was on her way to the New Orleans area to meet another dominatrix and “defile a house of God”.

The women reportedly told police they were there with Rev Clark’s permission and were recording themselves in “role play”.

Officers believe everything that had happened was consensual but they arrested the trio on accusations the three had broken a law prohibiting people from having sex within public view.

Porn star Mindy Dixon reportedly wrote on social media that she was heading to “defile a house of God”

Police say they confiscated the sex toys and camera equipment as evidence.

Rev Clark was later released from jail on a $ 25,000 bond (£19,500). Ms Cheng, of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Ms Dixon, of Kent, Washington, posted bail bonds of $ 7,500 (£5,800), the records show.

Rev Clark has been suspended from his archdiocese following his arrest.

Bradley Phillips, the lawyer for the dominatrixes blamed the ‘peeping Tom’ was to blame as all parties were “consenting adults”.

