Archie Harrison sparks Twitter frenzy with adorable Christmas appearance – 'Sweet boy!'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier today released a sneak peak of their 2019 royal Christmas card. It swept through Twitter , causing a frenzy of royal fans to express their adoration for the family, but more importantly for them, Archie , who stole the show.

Thousands of people shared the image of the family, which came in the form of a gif and hinted towards the family’s newfound pledge to the environment.

One Twitter user wrote: “Baby Archie taking centre stage in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card this year. Cutie!!”

Another wrote: “The sweetest photo and the cutest baby.

“No leaks, no overshadowing of other royals, no money to be made by any media outlets.