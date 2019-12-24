Archie Harrison sparks Twitter frenzy with adorable Christmas appearance – 'Sweet boy!'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier today released a sneak peak of their 2019 royal Christmas card. It swept through Twitter, causing a frenzy of royal fans to express their adoration for the family, but more importantly for them, Archie, who stole the show.
Thousands of people shared the image of the family, which came in the form of a gif and hinted towards the family’s newfound pledge to the environment.
One Twitter user wrote: “Baby Archie taking centre stage in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card this year. Cutie!!”
Another wrote: “The sweetest photo and the cutest baby.
“No leaks, no overshadowing of other royals, no money to be made by any media outlets.
Characteristic of Meghan’s taste, the family has opted to go with a black and white design.
The card reads “Merry Christmas and a happy New Year”.
It says: “From our family to yours”.
Several people have already reacted to the adorable card on Twitter.
One user wrote: “Omg! Love this. Archie is so adorable.’
Another said: “Look at king Archie. Everyone looks happy!”
The photo marks one of the clearest of Archie yet, with previous photographs comprising mainly of Harry or Meghan holding him.