Home Celebrity Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham’s Daughter Is a ‘Mood’ Playing Poolside
Celebrity

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham’s Daughter Is a ‘Mood’ Playing Poolside

0

Riley Cardoza

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham’s Daughter Is a ‘Mood’ Playing Poolside 1

Bachelor baby! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham became the proud parents of their daughter, Alessi, in May 2019 and have been posting pictures of the little one ever since.

“We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6lbs, 13oz 20cm long,” the race car driver revealed on his Instagram Story at the time after documenting their hospital experience. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

Burnham added a post of her own: “She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her.”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2018 that the couple, who met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor, had their first child on the way.

“We weren’t trying, but we are so excited,” the real estate agent told Us. “It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

The Virgina native explained that they thought their future parenting styles would mimic the way they treat their dogs, calling her husband “such a softie,” while she’s “a little bit more of the disciplinarian.”

Two months later, the TV personalities exclusively revealed the sex of their baby to Us. “We were both hoping that we were having a girl,” Burnham told Us in January — and their dream came true.

“I won’t have to worry about putting that little boy into a race car anytime soon,” the Bachelorette alum joked.

- Advertisement -

That same month, the reality star couple tied the knot in Hawaii. Now that they’ve welcomed a third member to their family, keep scrolling through the gallery below for a close look at Alessi.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMark Melancon on catching another Ozzie Albies home run ball and another…interesting question
Next articleHelsinki Makes Sustainability a Guiding Principle for Development

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Dominic West Said Wives Should Be ‘More Indulgent Of Affairs’ In Interview 4 Years Before Lily James PDA Pics

0
Jade Boren Dominic West shared his unconventional take on cheating in 2016, four years before the married actor was photographed getting cozy with co-star Lily...
Read more
Celebrity

Billie Eilish Begs People To ‘Normalize Real Bodies’ After New Photos Of Her Out & About Go Viral

0
Alyssa Norwin After new photos of Billie Eilish created major buzz online, the singer took to Instagram to share a video with a powerful message...
Read more
Celebrity

Lily James Admitted To ‘Making Mistakes All The Time’ In Interview Shot 1 Month Before Dominic West Pics

0
Alyssa Norwin Weeks before photos surfaced of Lily James packing on the PDA with married Dominic West, the actress opened up about being ‘rebellious’ and...
Read more
Celebrity

Kristen Bell breaks her silence about Dax Shepard's drug relapse

0
Kristen Bell has husband Dax Shepard’s back amid his drug relapse. The Good Place actress broke her silence on the topic on Wednesday’s Ellen DeGeneres...
Read more
Celebrity

Clare Crawley on Bachelorette’s Blake Moynes Breaking the Rules

0
Johnni Macke Leaning into the process! Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette was controversial from the start — including her unprecedented introduction to contestant Blake...
Read more
Celebrity

Duke Nicholson: 5 Things About Jack Nicholson’s Grandson, 20, Reportedly Dating Bella Hadid, 24

0
Julia Teti Bella Hadid might have a new man in her life! The stunning model is reportedly dating Jack Nicholson’s grandson, Duke Nicholson. Learn five...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

10 Prime Day Deals To Get Now And Gift Later This Holiday Season

Fashion 0
Of course, the holidays are quickly approaching, which means that even if you don’t need anything right now, it might be worth sneaking a...
Read more

Dominic West Said Wives Should Be ‘More Indulgent Of Affairs’ In Interview 4 Years Before Lily James PDA Pics

Celebrity 0
Jade Boren Dominic West shared his unconventional take on cheating in 2016, four years before the married actor was photographed getting cozy with co-star Lily...
Read more

Scientists confirm NEW COVID symptom: Are you at risk? 'First reported case in the UK'

Health 0
Meanwhile, a high fever, a new cough, and a change to your sense of smell or taste are the most common early coronavirus symptoms.. In...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: