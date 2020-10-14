Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham’s Daughter Is a ‘Mood’ Playing Poolside

Riley Cardoza

Bachelor baby! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham became the proud parents of their daughter, Alessi, in May 2019 and have been posting pictures of the little one ever since.

“We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6lbs, 13oz 20cm long,” the race car driver revealed on his Instagram Story at the time after documenting their hospital experience. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

Burnham added a post of her own: “She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her.”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2018 that the couple, who met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor, had their first child on the way.

“We weren’t trying, but we are so excited,” the real estate agent told Us. “It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

The Virgina native explained that they thought their future parenting styles would mimic the way they treat their dogs, calling her husband “such a softie,” while she’s “a little bit more of the disciplinarian.”

Two months later, the TV personalities exclusively revealed the sex of their baby to Us. “We were both hoping that we were having a girl,” Burnham told Us in January — and their dream came true.

“I won’t have to worry about putting that little boy into a race car anytime soon,” the Bachelorette alum joked.

That same month, the reality star couple tied the knot in Hawaii. Now that they’ve welcomed a third member to their family, keep scrolling through the gallery below for a close look at Alessi.

