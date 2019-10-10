ARK Survival Evolved UPDATE: New PS4 and Xbox One Genesis Chronicles patch notes

Studio Wildcard has confirmed that a new ARK Survival Evolved update is being released today on all platforms.

And for fans on PS4, it looks like it could be a large install size compared to the Microsoft Xbox One.

Studio Wildcard has confirmed that approximate patch sizes will be 13GB on PS4 and 4.7GB on Xbox One.

It’s a massive difference and not something that has been explained in the official patch notes.

What we do know is that today’s ARK Survival Evolved update includes the new content for the Genesis Chronicles event.

Wildcard looks set to release a series of new updates before the next major game expansion.

The Genesis Chronicles is a way for Studio Wildcard to start teasing their next DLC, which is set for release later in 2019.

This will come in the form of new Explorer Notes being scattered across the Island.