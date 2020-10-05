Home Celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger Posts Sweet Tribute To Lookalike Son Joseph Baena For His...
Celebrity

Arnold Schwarzenegger Posts Sweet Tribute To Lookalike Son Joseph Baena For His 23rd Birthday

0

Erin Silvia

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a fun-loving photo of his son Joseph Baena and admitted he ‘can’t wait to see what’s coming next’ in his life, in the sweet birthday tribute.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, proved he’s a proud dad when he gave a shout-out to his lookalike son Joseph Baena on his 23rd birthday on Oct. 2. The actor shared a cute photo of the hunk standing in what looks like a filtered and/or photo-shopped photo of a club while wearing headphones and lifting his arms up with a big smile. “Happy Birthday! love Dad,” was written over it in red ink.

He also added his own caption that expressed his gratitude for the young weight lifter. “Happy birthday @projoe2! I love watching your progress with your training, your work, and in every part of your life. I can’t wait to see what’s coming next. I love you!” it read.

Joe didn’t hesitate to respond with his own thanks for the post. “Hahaha love you dad! Thank you for the birthday wishes 🎉,” he wrote. Other followers also joined in to wish him a Happy Birthday while others commented on how much the father and son look alike. “Joe is Arnold’s twin,” one pointed out.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joseph Baena
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena riding bikes together during a previous outing. (MEGA)

In addition to Arnold, Joe took to his own Instagram on his special day to share a smiling photo of himself standing in front of gigantic silver balloons that spelled out “JOE” and a caption that thanked his followers for their support. “So thankful for all your birthday wishes!!! A new year around the world and I’m more ready than ever to work my hardest on everything I do. Also… Happy World Smile Day!!! Love you all,” the caption read.

When Joe’s not getting attention for his birthday, he’s getting it for photos and videos he posts that show him following in his dad’s footsteps with large muscles and impressive training sessions at the gym. One of the most recent ones was posted on Sept. 26 and includes a clip of him sitting down from the back and lifting heavy weights. “It’s all about the stretch and squeeze!,” he captioned the post. “What are your favorite back exercises?”

Source:Celebrity News

- Advertisement -
Previous articleScientists May Have Figured Out Where Unwanted Thoughts Are Hiding in The Brain
Next articleGogglebox Pete jokes he's 'sexy' after being cruelly trolled over girlfriend

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Actor in Spike Lee Films, Killed in Atlanta

Newslanes - 0
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, an actor in several of Spike Lee’s films, was killed in Atlanta on Saturday, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Variety....
Read more
Celebrity

Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Hold Hands On Romantic Dinner Date In L.A. — See Pics

Newslanes - 0
Emily Selleck Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker appear to be going strong! The pair looked super loved-up as they stepped out for a date night...
Read more
Celebrity

Celebrities Who Died From Coronavirus

Newslanes - 0
Meredith Nardino Gone, but never forgotten. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the globe, some celebrities have joined the thousands who have lost...
Read more
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Attempts To Hike ‘Steep Hill’ On Workout & Hilariously Confesses ‘It Burns’ — Watch

Newslanes - 0
Erin Silvia Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a series of clips that took fans along for her outdoor workout, which included...
Read more
Celebrity

Kenzo Takada dead: Fashion founder and designer dies aged 81 from Covid-19

Newslanes - 0
News of his death comes a day after his brand showed its 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week. It wasn't long before many fans of...
Read more
Celebrity

John Cusack defends speaking out about politics, reflects on fame in new interview: 'I haven’t really been hot for a long time'

Newslanes - 0
John Cusack talks about fame and politics in a new interview. (Photo: Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images)With the election just a month away,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

What Happens If Pence Needs to Become ‘Acting President’?

US Newslanes - 0
Garrett M. Graff If Trump hands over power to Mike Pence for a period of time voluntarily, he’ll follow a by-the-book procedure that has usually...
Read more

Gogglebox Pete jokes he's 'sexy' after being cruelly trolled over girlfriend

Tv & Radio Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Samantha Bartlett) Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford took to her Instagram page to share a cheeky video clip of brother and Channel 4 co-star Pete...
Read more

Arnold Schwarzenegger Posts Sweet Tribute To Lookalike Son Joseph Baena For His 23rd Birthday

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Erin Silvia Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a fun-loving photo of his son Joseph Baena and admitted he ‘can’t wait to see what’s coming next’ in his...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: