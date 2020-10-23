Home Celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes successful heart surgery: 'I feel fantastic'
Celebrity

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes successful heart surgery: 'I feel fantastic'

0

By

Arnold Schwarzenegger is on the mend after another heart surgery.

On Friday, Schwarzenegger revealed on Twitter that he has “a new aortic valve” and thanked the team of doctors and nurses at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. The 73-year-old shared a series of photos, including one of him post-surgery. In the shot, he’s giving a thumbs-up sign from the hospital bed.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” the Terminator star wrote, including pictures of him exploring the downtown area.

Schwarzenegger’s last heart surgery was in 2018. He had to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced in 1997 due to a congenital heart defect. The former governor of California has spoken about how heart problems run in his family. 

In a 2016 interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Schwarzenegger said his late mother’s heart had two valves that “didn’t really work well.” His grandmother, who died at the age of 67, also had a valve problem. Schwarzenegger recalled how he had life-threatening surgery less than 24 hours after his first heart procedure “failed.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger had heart surgery to replace an aortic valve. (Photo: Getty Images)

“First they tell you there’s a six percent chance you wipe out and now all of a sudden that doubles,” he explained of doctors having to repeat the procedure. “Luckily it all turned out well.”

- Advertisement -

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleG-Eazy Licks Ashley Benson’s Face As They Enjoy A Date Night In LA — See Pics

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

G-Eazy Licks Ashley Benson’s Face As They Enjoy A Date Night In LA — See Pics

0
By Jason Brow The love between Ashely Benson and G-Eazy tastes sweet. At least, here’s hoping it does, because the rapper was spotted giving her lips...
Read more
Celebrity

Bethenny Frankel Is 'Really Happy' After Splitting From Ex Paul Bernon

0
By Meredith Nardino Not all breakups are messy. Bethenny Frankel doesn’t have any hard feelings toward ex Paul Bernon after calling off their two-year relationship. The Real...
Read more
Celebrity

Adele's staggering 7st weight loss sparks frenzy as she's seen in tight velvet in SNL clip

0
By Adele looked nothing short of sensational in the trailer for her upcoming TV appearance, despite wearing a protective face covering. The singer showcased her...
Read more
Celebrity

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline: From Meeting On Set To 3 Babies & More

0
By Julia Teti Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a true, everlasting Hollywood romance! Take a walk down memory lane through this timeline of the couple’s...
Read more
Celebrity

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

0
By Sarah Hearon From cheating allegations to deportation orders, Teresa and Joe Giudice have gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout their 20-year marriage. The...
Read more
Celebrity

Adele Slays In Fitted Velvet Top For ‘SNL’ Promo With H.E.R. & Kate McKinnon — Watch

0
By Cassie Gill Adele’s ‘SNL’ hosting debut is just days away! The ’25’ singer looked smashing in a new promo as she showed off her 100...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes successful heart surgery: 'I feel fantastic'

Celebrity 0
By Arnold Schwarzenegger is on the mend after another heart surgery. On Friday, Schwarzenegger revealed on Twitter that he has “a new aortic valve” and thanked...
Read more

G-Eazy Licks Ashley Benson’s Face As They Enjoy A Date Night In LA — See Pics

Celebrity 0
By Jason Brow The love between Ashely Benson and G-Eazy tastes sweet. At least, here’s hoping it does, because the rapper was spotted giving her lips...
Read more

15-minute coronavirus antigen tests to be shipped from China to the UK

Health 0
By Unlike the conventional PCR tests – which cost at least £45 each – this means that no lab is required and they can be...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack. And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress