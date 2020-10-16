Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hands Mesut Ozil ultimatum over Gunners future

“It will be frustrating if he cannot, because we have tried to do all the right things to keep the players safe. We know the history with the player and what happened in the last few months with him as well.

“We are very reassured that there is not any risk for him to be involved with us. That is the case we are defending really strongly with the authorities.”

“This is getting very complicated when we are sending players abroad. Obviously you lose control. Some authorities have different regulations to the ones in the Premier League.”

Arsenal return to action against Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League (5.30pm).

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here

Like this: Like Loading...