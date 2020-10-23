Home Sports Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes Thomas Partey promise after star shines in...
Sports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes Thomas Partey promise after star shines in Europa League

0

By

David Luiz got the Gunners back on level terms with a nice glancing header from a Nicolas Pepe free-kick just inside the Vienna half.

Then, with ten minutes remaining, Arteta’s decision to bring on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hector Bellerin proved decisive, with the pair working together for Arsenal’s winner.

Elneny provided a defence-splitting pass to set Bellerin free on the right in the box, with the right-back squaring for Aubameyang to tap home.

Speaking after the game, Arteta brushed off suggestions his side were lucky to win, and declared he was happy with the way his side played.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTrump comes out strong. But is it too late?
Next articleHere's a first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

When can Antonio Brown return from his suspension? Latest news, rumors & fits with NFL teams reportedly interested

0
BySporting News Antonio Brown's return to the NFL may be coming sooner rather than later.The wide receiver's suspension is eligible to end after Week 8,...
Read more
Sports

Brandon Lowe recaps his 2-home run night in Rays’ World Series Game 2 win over Dodgers

0
By <!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Tottenham win over LASK shows Jose Mourinho has something Liverpool do not in title race

0
ByWhen that situation occurred, Mourinho had very few options at his disposal to replace his two main goalscorers, and at times played Dele Alli,...
Read more
Sports

Joey Wendle talks about his 3-RBI outing after Rays’ 6-4 win in Game 2 of World Series

0
By <!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 7

0
BySporting News The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles enter "Thursday Night Football" with the same number of wins. The only problem? It's Week 7...
Read more
Sports

Fantasy Injury Update: Is A.J. Brown playing this week?

0
ByJacob Camenker A.J. Brown has had a tough time staying healthy so far in 2020. The Titans' talented receiver has played in just three of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Defend Their Long-Distance Marriage

Celebrity 0
ByJohnni Macke Making it work! Rachel Lindsay and her husband Bryan Abasolo’s bicoastal relationship might not be traditional, but they’re OK with that.The former Bachelorette,...
Read more

Covid in Scotland: Sturgeon to set out five-tier alert system

U.K. 0
ByMs Sturgeon said: "When England published their the chief medical officer in England at the time said he thought the top level was...
Read more

Here's a first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie

Gaming 0
ByAs hard as it is to believe, the long-in-the-works Uncharted movie is, after almost a decade in pre-production and seven directors later, finally go;...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress