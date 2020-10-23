Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes Thomas Partey promise after star shines in Europa League

By

David Luiz got the Gunners back on level terms with a nice glancing header from a Nicolas Pepe free-kick just inside the Vienna half.

Then, with ten minutes remaining, Arteta’s decision to bring on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hector Bellerin proved decisive, with the pair working together for Arsenal’s winner.

Elneny provided a defence-splitting pass to set Bellerin free on the right in the box, with the right-back squaring for Aubameyang to tap home.

Speaking after the game, Arteta brushed off suggestions his side were lucky to win, and declared he was happy with the way his side played.