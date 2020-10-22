Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks out on Mesut Ozil statement after star slammed club

By

“Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated.

“As I just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I’ve always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That’s why I kept silent so far.

“Before the coronavirus break, I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta. We’ve been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level.

“But then things changed, again, and I was no longer allowed to play football for Arsenal.

“What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club.