Arthritis: The tell-tale sign you have osteoarthritis in the hip joint

Osteoarthritis tends to affect more people than any other type of arthritis. How can you tell if you have this crippling condition – what are the warning signs?

The charity Arthritis Foundation noted osteoarthritis tends to appear in middle age, or due to an injury or obesity.

This condition can affect any joint, but it often appears in the hip joint – affecting more women than men.

The progressive disease has a hereditary link, so if you had a close member of the family with osteoarthritis, you’re more likely to develop it yourself.

