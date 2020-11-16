Newslanes community

Newslanes

Artificial Intelligence breakthrough: Expert ‘open to idea’ new AI tech...

Science

Artificial Intelligence breakthrough: Expert ‘open to idea’ new AI tech ‘is conscious'

1 min

1139views
101
14 shares, 101 points

By

Artificial Intelligence breakthrough: Expert ‘open to idea’ new AI tech ‘is conscious'

The technology can answer questions, write essays, translate languages and even create computer code with almost no human input.

GPT-3 has consequently been hailed as the largest artificial neural network ever created.

But now, there are even suggestions GPT-3 is showing rudimentary signs of consciousness.

Professor Chalmers said: “I am open to the idea that a worm with 302 neurons is conscious, so I am open to the idea that GPT-3 with 175 billion parameters is conscious too.”

READ: Keyless car technology blamed for a dramatic rise in thefts across these major UK cities

GPT-3’s almost-incomprehensible power is due to the fact it has been trained on approximately 45 terabytes of text data.

To put this into context, the entirety of Wikipedia accounts for just 0.6 percent of GPT-3’s entire data set.

GPT-3 can consequently process roughly 45 billion times the number of words a human ingests over an entire lifetime.

But only adding to the intrigue, the AI model itself wrote a rebuttal to the news GPT-3 has attained consciousness.

The rapidly-evolving artificial intelligence revolution is thought to be increasingly capable of transforming our world more than the agricultural, industrial and computer revolutions combined.

The development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) may even give rise to a higher form of electronic intelligence.

Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI is among the AI optimists who think the technology will prove key to address the world’s most complex challenges, such as climate change and pandemics.

He said: “I think it’s going to be an incredibly powerful future.”

However, a more dystopian future could also present itself, with AI only multiplying the problems faced today.

Oxford University philosopher Nick Bostrom suggests runaway AI could one day pose an existential threat to humanity.

He said: “Before the prospect of an intelligence explosion, we humans are like small children playing with a bomb.

And such dire warnings attracted the attention of Elon Musk, an original co-founder of OpenAI.

Mr Musk tweeted last year: “We need to be super careful with AI … potentially more dangerous than nukes.”

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

101
14 shares, 101 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
4
hate
confused confused
16
confused
fail fail
10
fail
fun fun
8
fun
geeky geeky
6
geeky
love love
20
love
lol lol
2
lol
omg omg
16
omg
win win
10
win

Posted by

Read exclusive latest news on entertainment, music, gaming and more topics with unprecedented coverage from around the UK and US.

One Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in