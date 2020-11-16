Artificial Intelligence breakthrough: Expert ‘open to idea’ new AI tech ‘is conscious'

GPT-3’s almost-incomprehensible power is due to the fact it has been trained on approximately 45 terabytes of text data.

To put this into context, the entirety of Wikipedia accounts for just 0.6 percent of GPT-3’s entire data set.

GPT-3 can consequently process roughly 45 billion times the number of words a human ingests over an entire lifetime.

But only adding to the intrigue, the AI model itself wrote a rebuttal to the news GPT-3 has attained consciousness.