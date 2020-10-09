Home Tech As Google makes its Pixel 5 even more affordable, there's really bad...
Tech

As Google makes its Pixel 5 even more affordable, there's really bad news if you want one

0

The Google Pixel 5 is out of stock (Image: GOOGLE)

The Pixel 5 will go on sale later month and offers Android fans plenty of bonus features including the ability to access the latest and very fast 5G data speeds. This rebooted phone from the team at Google also includes a 6-inch OLED screen, fast Qualcomm processor and a dual-lens camera which could bring an even better photographic experience to Pixel fans.

Related articles

Google is boasting that its latest snapper includes an improved Night Sight mode which not only takes photos without the need for flash but can now add stunning bokeh effects even when the lights are low.

Google has also upgraded its HDR+ technology so every shot snapped on the phone should look vivid and pin-sharp and if you love shooting video the Pixel 5 comes with something called Cinematic Pan, which gives your videos a professional look with ultra-smooth panning that’s inspired by the equipment Hollywood directors use.

Along with coming packed with these features, the Pixel 5 has another advantage over its predecessor as it’s now much more affordable.

Prices start from a very reasonable £599 which makes it a pretty tempting purchase but that’s not all as Google is also offering the option to buy it with zero percent interest via its online store.

That means you can pop a Pixel 5 in your pocket for just £24.96 per month SIM-free.

- Advertisement -

The payments last for two years and it doesn’t inlcued any data, calls or texts but this is still a bargain price for a brand-new smartphone.

You can find SIM deals for under £10 per month and some, such as SMARTY, don’t even come with a long-term contract meaning you can leave at any time.

So that’s the good news about the Pixel 5 but what’s the bad news?

The Pixel 5 only comes in two colours and the more appealing “Sorta Sage” was already out of stock on Google’s store soon after it was announced.

That means the only way to pre-order this device ahead of its launch was to opt for the fairly dull Just Black model.

Now it seems that version of the Pixel 5 is also out of stock meaning you can’t currently buy the Pixel 5 from Google.

There’s no word on when the Google Store will be re-stocked with Pixels but we’ll update this article when we hear more.

One final thing to note is that, when you can buy it again, Google says those purchasing a Pixel 5 will get a Stadia and YouTube Premium trial for 3 months, 100 GB of storage with Google One for 3 months, and Google Play Pass and Play Points for 3 months.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBiologists Find Spectacular Bird That's Both Male And Female, Split Down The Middle
Next articleThe Newly Trendy Sofa That Will Change the Way You Live

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Sky has finally fixed one of the most irritating issues with your Sky Q box

0
Sky Q is easily one of the most complete ways to watch TV. However, since its launch in 2016, the next-generation set-top box has...
Read more
Tech

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 Review: Vlogger Extraordinaire

0
Scott Gilbertson Modern smartphones are truly remarkable devices. Their processors are more powerful than the ones that landed men on the moon, and the onboard...
Read more
Tech

How to Get Through Your Overflowing Game Library

0
Whitson Gordon Digital stores like Steam have turned gaming into a chore. For years, I bought more games than I could possibly play, which fundamentally...
Read more
Tech

How the PlayStation 5 Improves on the PS4—and How It Doesn’t

0
Simon Hill The ability to play existing PS4 discs is one of the main reasons to opt for the pricier PlayStation 5 with disc drive...
Read more
Tech

Apple gives the biggest hint yet that its iPhone 12 will feature something totally new

0
The Apple iPhone 12 looks almost certain to be revealed at a major launch event next week and it could get a feature that...
Read more
Tech

How to Save Time and Type Faster With AutoHotKey

0
Eric Ravenscraft You’ve gotten the hang of email filters or keyboard shortcuts. You’re ready to start getting into some more advanced productivity hacks, but jumping...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Kourtney Kardashian Upstages Kylie Jenner’s Halloween Decorations With The Most Spooky Table Setting

Celebrity 0
bshilliday Kourtney Kardashian just got into the Halloween spirit in a big way. She used super spooky decorations to make for a haunted dining room,...
Read more

Bedbugs: Biggest signs and indicators you could have an infestation on your hands

Health 0
If a person wakes up with itchy areas they didn’t have when they went to sleep, it may mean bedbugs, particularly if they have...
Read more

Crowning indie champions

Entertainment 0
Penawar was crowned as the champion of Anugerah Lagu Indie (ALI2020) during the final stage that was screened from Spacerubix, Puchong on Oct 2....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: