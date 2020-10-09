As Google makes its Pixel 5 even more affordable, there's really bad news if you want one

The Pixel 5 will go on sale later month and offers Android fans plenty of bonus features including the ability to access the latest and very fast 5G data speeds. This rebooted phone from the team at Google also includes a 6-inch OLED screen, fast Qualcomm processor and a dual-lens camera which could bring an even better photographic experience to Pixel fans.

Google is boasting that its latest snapper includes an improved Night Sight mode which not only takes photos without the need for flash but can now add stunning bokeh effects even when the lights are low.

Google has also upgraded its HDR+ technology so every shot snapped on the phone should look vivid and pin-sharp and if you love shooting video the Pixel 5 comes with something called Cinematic Pan, which gives your videos a professional look with ultra-smooth panning that’s inspired by the equipment Hollywood directors use.

Along with coming packed with these features, the Pixel 5 has another advantage over its predecessor as it’s now much more affordable.

Prices start from a very reasonable £599 which makes it a pretty tempting purchase but that’s not all as Google is also offering the option to buy it with zero percent interest via its online store.